Jeff Teague Rejects Anthony Edwards’ Michael Jordan Claim, Says Larry Bird Played an Entire Game With His Left Hand

Anthony Edwards caused quite the commotion a few weeks ago when he claimed no one in Michael Jordan’s era had any skill other than the Bulls legend. Numerous analysts and legends reacted to Edwards’ claim, including the likes of Pistons legend, Isiah Thomas. And now, Jeff Teague joins the mix by using Larry Bird as a prime example.

On his podcast, the former NBA champion talked about players who were more than just skilled back in the day. Teague used the Celtics legend and the game he played left-handed to highlight the bag he possessed in the 80s.

“But they did have skill though. If you go watch Larry Bird, this ni**a played the whole game left-handed. I don’t know how much more skilled you can have. Ni**a, to play a whole game with your off-hand.”

Teague claimed Edwards was just too young, so he assumed players from the Jordan era were too old or ‘Ancient.’ And since MJ hogged all the spotlight back in the day, most of the other stars didn’t get that much exposure till he was out of the league.

However, Teague could not have used a better example of the level of skill and bag one possessed other than the Celtics icon and his left-handed game.

On February 14, 1986, Bird gave fans a memorable night at TD Garden, playing the entire game with his off-hand. Bird, who had a dominant right hand, decided to play the game with his left and still drop a triple-double.

Hosting the Portland Trail Blazers, the Celtics were coming off one of their best seasons. And Bird decided to make things a tad more interesting for himself. By the end of the night, Larry Legend finished the game with 47 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists.

So, to claim that no one from the MJ era had skill is downright incorrect, since there were so many players who excelled in different aspects of the game. Apart from Bird, players like Magic Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem, and Shaq were in that era.

Granted that some were in the twilight years of their careers while others had yet to hit their prime, the Jordan era did feature some of the most talented legends who paved the way for the younger generation of players who are currently in the NBA.