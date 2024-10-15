“Until the Wheels Fall Off”: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Shares Her Message to Liberty HC Prior to Game 2 Heroics

After losing Game 1 of the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx in gut-wrenching fashion in overtime, the New York Liberty tied the series with a dominant 80-66 win in Game 2. Forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who was innocuous in the series opener, stepped up in Game 2 and banked eight of her 14 shot attempts, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc for 20 points to lead her team to a crucial win. The 30-year-old delivered a masterful display despite struggling with a knee injury.

Advertisement

Laney-Hamilton had been struggling with the ailment since the start of the season and missed eight of her team’s 11 games in a three-week span from mid-June to early July. She underwent a minor knee procedure on the eve of Liberty’s final game before the Olympic break and sat out of their first four outings after the league resumed in mid-August.

The veteran hasn’t fully recovered from the injury but she’s prioritizing Liberty’s quest for their maiden WNBA title over her health. In an interview with ESPN’s Ros Gold-Onwude ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday, Laney-Hamilton said,

“Right now, it’s do or die. I texted [head coach] Sandy [Brondello] the other day and I’m like, you know, it’s until the wheels fall off in terms of the way that I’m feeling and everything. And so, you know, it’s just something that I push through, you know, both physically, mentally, emotionally, you know, as I’m going out there. But, you know, this is a big moment and I’m trying to do each and everything that I can to be present for it.”

“Right now it’s Do or Die- I texted [coach] Sandy: “till the wheels fall off” in terms of the way that I’m feeling…”

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is giving all she has to be on the court for the @nyliberty, delivering 20 points & toughness in Game 2 of the #WNBAFinals. An except of… pic.twitter.com/jtG5zSOlrm — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) October 14, 2024

The effect of the injury has been noticeable during the playoffs. After scoring 10 points in Liberty’s Game 1 over the Atlanta Dream in the first round, the veteran finished with eight or fewer points in the next six games.

However, when the pressure was at its highest following Liberty’s loss in the series opener in the Finals, she stepped up and had her joint-highest scoring game of the season, despite a bothersome knee. However, fighting a knee issue is a familiar experience for the forward.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton’s history of knee injuries

In 2022, Laney-Hamilton suffered a torn meniscus cartilage during training camp and underwent arthroscopic partial meniscectomy surgery to repair it. While an injury as severe as hers should have kept her off the court for the entire season, she surprisingly returned only two months later and played four games before sitting out of the next 16.

She played in Liberty’s final five games of the regular season and helped them win three to secure their first playoff berth in seven years. New York was eliminated in the first round, but Laney-Hamilton showcased commendable grit to come to her team’s aid in their time of need.

She had a clean bill of health during the 2023 season and had a fabulous season. She put up 12.8 points per game on an excellent 49.9% shooting and was critical in Liberty’s run to the WNBA Finals, where they lost to the Las Vegas Aces.

The forward started the 2024 season in fine form, averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game before requiring surgery on her right knee. She wasn’t the same after returning in August. In her last 10 regular season outings, she averaged 9.1 points a game and her impact on the defensive end diminished significantly.

Laney-Hamilton continued to struggle in the playoffs but her stellar performance in Game 2 showcased that she can perform when needed. The Liberty need two more wins to end their wait for a championship and their gritty veteran intends to use everything she has left in the tank to make it happen.