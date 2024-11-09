Was Hard to Feel Confident and Comfortable in My Skin: Angel Reese Opened Up About Her Struggles Growing Up as a Tall Girl

Angel Reese’s ability to use her size and strength to dominate in the paint has helped her win accolades at every level. She was an incredible player in high school and led Saint Frances Academy to three state championships, before winning a National Championship with LSU in her junior year in college. She continued to be a menace under the rim in her rookie season in the WNBA and broke the league’s all-time rebounding record. While her superior size was a blessing on the court, it had an adverse effect on her personal life.

In the latest episode of the Apologetically Angel podcast, she opened up about her struggles with her body image. Reese said,

“I feel like growing up, like you put clothes on, you look in the mirror like ‘Okay this is cute.’ But like for me like growing up, I was always the tall girl, so nothing fit me, so it was kinda hard for me to like feel confident and comfortable within myself and I also was a black woman so I just felt like I stood out, i was not in the ordinary.”

But as she grew older, Reese got more comfortable in her skin and embraced her 6-foot-3 frame. It helped her develop an infectious personality, which brands adore, and led to her scoring several sponsorship deals.

Reese is making waves in the fashion world

After her stellar rookie season in the WNBA catapulted her into the spotlight, Reese has been making steady inlays in the fashion world. From tunnel fits to red-carpet outfits, she has an uncanny ability to always impress critics with her dressing sense, and it looks like she’s just starting.

Her most recent outing at a Victoria’s Secret event stole the show. The star wore a beaded red dress and looked almost unrecognizable as she switched out her signature ponytail for a simple tied-up hairdo. She’s perfectly walking the line as an athlete and a fashionista, as she told People magazine.

“I live, I guess, a double life. Off the court I model, I take pictures, I like to dress up and have fun — and then on the court, I’m about my business. I love to work hard, I love to win. I’m a winner, so whatever it takes to win.”

With the WNBA on a break till May 2025, Reese has a huge chance to diversify her fashion portfolio in the offseason, and she’s already made a tremendous leap toward it.