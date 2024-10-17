mobile app bar

WNBA Prize Money: How Much Will the Winner of the Finals Earn

Sameen Nawathe
Published

The Las Vegas Aces lifting the 2023 WNBA Championship. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A shiny championship ring and the tag of being a champion aren’t the only perks of winning a title. The players are also rewarded financially after winning a championship, which can be a substantial amount. However, that isn’t the case for teams that win the WNBA title.

The league has grown tremendously over the past year but still has ways to go before becoming a financial behemoth like the NBA. The total prize pool allocated for the WNBA playoffs is only $500,000. It’s split based on how far a team ventures into the postseason. Here’s how it’s currently structured:

  • Teams eliminated in the first round: $1,616/player
  • Teams eliminated in the second round: $3,123/player
  • Championship runner-up: $7,746/player
  • WNBA champion: $20,825/player

These numbers are expected to rise significantly, along with salaries and the salary cap, when the players, teams, and the league sign a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2026. While the prize pool will be a lot bigger than what it is currently, it will continue to pale in comparison to the NBA.

NBA prize pools and bonuses

Players on playoff teams earned $33.7 million last season, with each team receiving a chunk based on how far they went. The payouts ranged from $453,000 (roughly $30,000 per player) to $12.1 million ($804,000 per player).

As with the WNBA, teams and players earn more money the deeper they venture into the playoffs. However, unlike its sister league, the NBA also has a bonus for the team with the best record in the regular season. For example, the Celtics, who won the championship with a League-best record of 64-18, were paid $844,000. The split for the NBA is as follows:

 
Best Record in the NBA$844,0009%
Best Record in Conference$739,000 each9%
2nd Best Record in Conference$591,000 each9%
3rd Best Record in Conference$443,000 each9%
4th Best Record in Conference$361,000 each9%
5th Best Record in Conference$280,000 each9%
6th Best Record in Conference$198,000 each9%
Teams in the First Round$453,000 each12%
Teams in the Conference Semifinals$552,000 each15%
Teams in Conference Finals$923,000 each17%
Losing Team in NBA Finals$3,692,00017%
Winning Team in NBA Finals$12,100,00079%
Total Playoff Pool$33,658,00025%
Table: Lev Akabas Source: NBA

The NBA shells $15 million a year to help WNBA teams with operating costs. However, given the league’s meteoric rise in popularity this year, soon the women’s league will be able to stand on its own two feet and pay out millions to its players.

