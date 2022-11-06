Shaquille O’Neal’s Suspension Led To ‘Angry’ Kobe Bryant Dropping 56 In 3 Quarters While Honoring The Lakers Center With His Shoes

Back in 2002, the Lakers were an unstoppable force led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. The duo was just fresh off winning their second ring together.

Things didn’t always run smoothly though. More often than not the two would get into fights with each other.

However, this one time Shaq got suspended for fighting lit a fire in Kobe. One that made him want to stand up for his brother by dropping 56 points with his number on.

Also Read: “I Know I am Sick, But Kobe Bryant is Sick as Hell”: Joakim Noah Reveals The Mamba’s Disrespect Towards LeBron James

Kobe Bryant once scored 56 points with Shaq’s number on his shoes because he was angry that the latter was suspended

In 2002, Shaquille O’Neal received a hefty fine and suspension for throwing punches at Chicago Bulls center, Brad Miller. The suspension left the Lakers considerably weakened.

However, their portrayed weakness was just a facade. Why? Because Shaq’s suspension had angered his other half, Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba laced up his sneakers with the No.34 scribbled on them and went to work on his opponents.

Bryant dropped an astounding 56 points against the Memphis Grizzlies and was later quoted saying it was the angriest he had ever been in a game. One heck of a statement from Kobe.

The camaraderie and love between those two men were special. Even now, Shaq wishes he had the chance to speak with him again.

Shaquille O’Neal regrets not talking enough to Kobe before his passing

Sadly, in 2020 Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash. When asked what his initial thoughts were on hearing the news, all Shaq could think was how he wished he had talked to him more.

The two had a rocky relationship after 2004 but made up along the way. However, that were never as close as before, something O’Neal wishes he could have changed.

Also Read: When 5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Questioned the Current Load Management Phenomena, Revealing Phil Jackson’s Zero-Days Off Policy