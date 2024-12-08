“You Can’t Discredit Greatness”: Breanna Stewart Heaps Praise on Geno Auriemma for Becoming Winningest Collegiate Coach

The UConn Huskies’ women’s basketball team is one of the most decorated college teams ever. Of course, having players like Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, and Breanna Stewart helps, but they all have said that it wouldn’t have been possible without head coach Geno Auriemma. He made history on the 2oth of November, when he registered his 1217th career win, propelling him to the most wins all time in NCAA Division 1 history.

Advertisement

Stewie gushed about her former HC’s achievement and sang his praises during an interview with ESPN. She mentioned how happy she was for Auriemma and remembered how often his accomplishments used to get discredited because of the star caliber of players he coaches. Calling it an “insane” achievement, she broke down just why he’s so loved by the UConn players.

“Coach Auriemma’s the greatest. And you know, I’ve known it, but now to be the all-time winningest coach in collegiate history is something that’s actually insane. And I’m really happy for him because you know sometimes he gets discredited or a lot of opinions here and there, but you can’t discredit greatness. And that’s really it, all the national championships, all the players who have gone through that program, we wouldn’t be where we are without him.”

Of course, she was part of the Huskies’ 4-year dominance from 2013 to 2016, where Auriemma coached the side to 4 consecutive national championships. She made a name for herself there, winning Women’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player each year, and was the first player to win the award four times. Her dominance at UConn saw her get drafted #1 overall in 2016’s WNBA Draft.

She’s not the first player who benefitted massively from Geno’s coaching, and another of his former pupils was actually in attendance as he won his record-breaking 1217th game. The fact that he gets love from players he coached nearly 20 years ago goes to show how beloved he is, and that’s exactly what Diana Taurasi’s presence courtside showcased.

DT pays tribute to Coach Auriemma

There was palpable excitement in the air as the UConn Huskies hosted the Farleigh Dickinson Knights on the 20th of November. Auriemma was tied with former Stanford HC Tara VanDerveer on 1216 wins all time, and had the opportunity to go where no man or woman had ever gone before.

His team showed out in style, walking away 85-41 winners, and Taurasi gave the coach a perfect tribute in the form of a speech. While the onlookers watched, she described how his presence in her life was vital to her current standing as a basketball player, and thanked him for everything he’d done for her.

“Out of everything, I wanna thank you coach, CD, Tanya, Jamel. You told me all the things I needed to hear. To make me a better person, a better teammate, a better basketball player. And all those little things day by day, week by week, month by month, you start building this confidence. As I see everyone here, whether we played on the same team decades apart, we always put this jersey on to represent you (Auriemma). Because we know how much you love this team, the game of basketball, and your family.”

Diana Taurasi pays tribute to Geno Auriemma pic.twitter.com/lMxJrtI5md — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) November 21, 2024

Geno and the Huskies have since won 4 more games, further cementing his legacy. They will be taking on Notre Dame on the 12th of December, hoping to keep their hot streak going.