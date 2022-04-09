“A 75-year-old man died” – WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch allegedly killed a man while driving under the influence

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch was involved in a car wreck last month. Police suspect that Tammy was under the influence of alcohol.

WrestleMania 38 week has been a good seven days of entertainment for WWE fans. But, Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy Sytch has hit the news cycle again. But the reason is rather unlawful. Tammy Sytch was involved in a car wreck last month where she allegedly caused a car crash under the influence of booze. She has allegedly killed a 75-year-old man.

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch causes a car crash and allegedly kills a man

In a new traffic crash report, The Ormond Beach Police Dept. stated that Sytch was a part of a car accident in the month of March, this year. She allegedly caused a car crash last month when she was driving under the influence of booze. The accident happened at around 8:28 PM on March 25 on U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County.

The report also stated that the WWE Hall of Famer was driving a 2012 Mercedes which she crashed into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento. The front of the Kia then crashed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon. Both KIA and GMC Yukon had stopped at the stoplight.

WWE Hall OF Famer Tammy Sytch arrested in New Jersey https://t.co/TEPUXXmIIn pic.twitter.com/mXWW04n2PW — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 26, 2022

In a statement released by TMZ, Tammy Sytch, “allegedly caused a car crash last month in which a 75-year-old man died and police suspect she was under the influence of booze at the time of the wreck.”

The reason for the car crash is yet to be known, but the former WWE star is under scrutiny for her acts. The toxicology results that are yet to come could lead to illicit charges against Sytch.

Not the first time for WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch to have a run-in with the law

This is not the first time Sytch had a run-in with the law. TMZ stated, “Tammy Sytch has been arrested at least six times for DWI, including back in 2019 in New Jersey.”

Moreover, Sytch had also been apprehended earlier in the year for intimidating a man to kill him with scissors. It sounds like the former WWE star is surely going through some troubles. Hopefully, she gets the help she requires before she ends up doing something really regretful.

Tammy Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2011.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.