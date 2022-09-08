“He just kept firing me” – WWE Hall of Famer reveals that the Ex-WWE Boss Vince McMahon enjoyed firing him!

WWE Hall of Famer has recently made a shocking revelation about Vince McMahon. He said that Vince enjoyed firing him.

WWE Hall of Famer has recently made a shocking revelation about the Ex-Boss of WWE, Vince McMahon. The Hall of Famer has nothing but praise for the former Chief of WWE. Vince McMahon retired as WWE Chairman and CEO in July amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of him paying millions of dollars in hush money to cover up alleged infidelity and misconduct with multiple women.

The WWE Hall of Famer who recently made a shocking revelation about the former Boss of WWE is none other than the Hall of Fame commentator Jim Ross. Jim recently appeared on the live-streamed “Money for Mongo.” The show aimed at raising funds on behalf of Steve “Mongo” McMichael, a member of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX team and a former WCW star who is battling ALS.

On the show, Ross was queried about McMahon’s impact on wrestling. Answering the Ross said that Vince will never be replaced. Ji, also said that the former Boss of WWE will always be at the top of the mountain. Speaking about his achievements Jim said Vince has built WWE from s**t. He also added that Vince is an amazing human being.

Ross further noted that he never agreed philosophically on how to present pro wrestling with McMahon. Ross further defined himself as being “a pro wrestling guy, not a sports entertainment guy.”

“He’s fired me three or four times,” he continued. “I don’t give a s**t. When he found out I didn’t give a s**t, it made it more fun for him and he just kept firing me. But here’s the good news: He hired me back. He never hired me back for less money than I was making before I exited. So, he’s always been fair to me in that respect.”