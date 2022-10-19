“I’m Your Biggest Fan” – AEW Star Claims to Be the Biggest Fan of Fin Balor

AEW superstar Chris Jericho recently took to social media and acknowledged WWE superstar Fin Balor for praising him.

In a recent interview with the Superstar Crossover podcast, the leader of WWE’s Judgment Day had some sweet words to say about the current Ring Of Honor World Champion. Fin Balor talked about Chris Jericho and called him a legend and a treasure of pro wrestling.

Chris Jericho works for AEW, but that has never kept him away from expressing his views about WWE. From Vince McMahon’s hush-money scandal to the recent Bray Wyatt return, The Demo God has given his candid thoughts whenever asked.

In fact, despite working in a rival promotion, Jericho appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions last year. So, how could he say nothing when a WWE superstar called him a legend of the wrestling world?

Chris Jericho made a tweet expressing his gratitude for Fin Balor

The current ROH World Champion took to his Twitter account and thanked the RAW superstar for his compliments. He also used the moment to express his appreciation for the in-ring work of The Demon King.

Chris Jericho made it public that he is the biggest fan of Fin Balor. And even if the RAW superstar is unaware of that, Jericho’s said he knows now. With the help of a short but sweet post, the AEW superstar made sure that Balor knows he has a fan in the rival company as well. He tweeted:

Thank you @FinnBalor!! I think you know Im your biggest fan. And if you don’t, you know now! #moonpose https://t.co/OQKNVXLnxA — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 16, 2022

Well, it appears the feeling is mutual as both superstars have publically expressed their gratitude to each other. Still, Chris Jericho is a living legend, and a veteran like him being a fan of Fin Balor means a lot. It shows the kind of impact Balor has when he performs in the ring.

Both Superstars are the leaders of dominant factions in their respective companies

Although Chris Jericho and Fin Balor are working in separate promotions, both are doing a similar job. While The Demo God is leading the Jericho Appreciation Society in AEW, The Prince is the head of Judgment Day in WWE.

The only difference is Chris Jericho is currently the ROH champion. But, to compensate for that, Balor overthrew Jericho’s former tag team partner (Edge) to lead the dominant fact of RAW.

Nevertheless, Fin Balor might soon be holding a title as there are reports that Triple H has massive plans for him. The Game has always rated Balor high which was evident during his second run in NXT. Now that both are working on the main roster, fans should be surprised if Fin Balor receives a big push in the future.

