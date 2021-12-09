“Okay, how do we stop this threat?” – WWE Hall of Famer recalls how wrestling promoters banded together to stop Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer recalls how wrestling promoters banded together to stop Vince McMahon from taking over the wrestling industry in the country.

Vince McMahon purchased the WWE from his father back in the 80’s. He then took the world of professional wrestling by storm and became a juggernaut that would eventually put several other territories out of business. Sensing the impending danger, wrestling promoters came together to put up one last fight.

During a recent appearance on a virtual signing with 80’s Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer JJ Dillion discussed how several wrestling promoters joined hands to stop Vince. However, their inability to pick a leader among themselves allowed the WWE Chairman to roll over all of them.

“Vince [McMahon] was a risk taker, he’s a visionary, he’s someone that I learned so much from. He’s a brilliant, brilliant man and the proof is where he then took that. Pretty soon, he controlled it all and what was amazing was all these promoters that had these barter deals said, ‘Oh my God.’ They all arranged to go — to meet and all get together up in… it was… in New Jersey, around Newark, New Jersey.

“And they were gonna all come from all across the country to bring all their forces together and say, ‘Okay, how do we stop this threat?’ And what happened was all of these 25 different people coming together couldn’t choose a leader among them to speak for all of them and so, they were that close to — maybe if they somehow were able to put it together, they might’ve — I’m not even saying if that would have worked but they had a shot at stopping Vince and they couldn’t agree among themselves about who should be in charge and Vince just kept rolling along.”

Vince McMahon took several risks to make WWE what it is today. He employed brought the industry into the mainstream by bringing in an influx of celebrities. With the help of Wrestlemania, WWE was taken into national conscience and it has since grown into a billion dollar company with no end in sight.

