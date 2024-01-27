Vince McMahon Resigns TKO: WWE Co-Founder Says Last Goodbye to $10+ Billion Worth Company Amidst Allegations from Janel Grant

If the reports are true, then Vince McMahon is a significant paradox in the pro wrestling world. He has revolutionized pro wrestling, making it a household name and creating a billion-dollar industry. Adding to that, McMahon created numerous worldwide superstars, but on the flip side, many have allegedly accused him of mental and physical abuse within the industry. Talking about allegations, recently, Janel Grant accused Mr. McMahon of grave wrongdoing, and the accusations were so serious that it prompted the WWE co-founder to bid farewell to the billion-dollar company.

Advertisement

McMahon, synonymous with WWE, has recently stepped down from the WWE and TKO positions following accusations by Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, of (se**** and physical) misbehavior. The news broke out after WWE President Nick Khan issued the following email to WWE employees, informing them about Mr. McMahon’s resignation. Khan’s email states the following;

“I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors. He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WrestleOps/status/1751059205170008358?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Well, the former WWE chairman has spent over 4 decades making pro wrestling a global phenomenon. In 2022, he previously stepped down from his position after allegations of hush money allegations got out publicly. HHH then stepped up and took charge, but McMahon later rejoined the company and resumed his position.

Meanwhile, once again, one of the women, Janel Grant, out of the four, has come out with serious allegations. Consequently, Mr. McMahon has said goodbye to TKO Company, under which UFC and WWE, two prominent organizations, operate. The combined net worth of these two organizations exceeds $10 billion, and Mr. McMahon was a big contributor to that. However, seeing the disturbing allegations by a former employee, it might be his final goodbye to the company.

Know More About Janel Grant, The Women Who Led Vince McMahon Resign TKO

Janel Grant is the former WWE employee whom McMahon hired in 2019 after her parents’ passing. However, what first seemed like an opportunity to her turned out to be a nightmare if what she is alleging is true. Speaking of her role, she was an administrator-coordinator in the legal department of the company. However, during her working tenure, she faced various types of abuse.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WrestlePurists/status/1751046914915598455?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

She reportedly signed a $3M nondisclosure agreement with McMahon to keep her allegations confidential. However, she claimed she received only $1M, consequently, she decided to violate the terms of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Grant accused McMahon of personal abuse, trafficking her to other WWE employees, and requesting personalized sexual content for a former WWE star he aimed to re-sign. In response to these allegations, McMahon has stepped down while strongly denying all the accusations made by Grant. The case’s progression will determine whether the WWE co-founder returns to his position.