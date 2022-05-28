“Vince would punish him and insult him” – WWE Boss Vince McMahon used to have a strange relationship with former WWE Star

Vince McMahon had a very strange relationship with former WWE star depending on whether he liked or disliked him at that moment.

The boss of WWE, Vince McMahon is a well-known personality in the arena of wrestling. The Chief of WWE is appreciated for the way he is been taking up the company of WWE to all new heights. It is also a popularly known fact among the wrestlers of WWE that Vince is a strict personality when it comes to working.

Instances of his anger were often seen by the wrestlers of WWE. One such personality who often used to become the target of Vince’s anger was Bray Wyatt. Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt shared a good bonding with WWE Boss Vince McMahon.

Rotunda’s contract with WWE ended in the month of July 2021. It is unclear about the path he is going to choose next. But, it is been rumoured that Windham Rotunda is done with his wrestling career. However, his father, Mike Rotunda has said that his sons Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas are “definitely not done.”

Vince McMahon used to hate, punish and insult Bray Wyatt

Former WWE sensation Matt Hardy’s recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy spoke about the relationship between Vince McMahon and Windham Rotunda. The WWE superstar said that the Chief of WWE treated Wyatt like his son. He further said that Vince used to accommodate him when he came up with ideas he liked. Matt defined the relationship between Vince and Wyatt as ‘strange.’

Matt further said that Vince, when didn’t like the ideas brought by Wyatt often used to punish and insult him. He said that when the Chief used to love Bray Wyatt, he was all about him. But the moment he disliked him, the scenario used to be the worst of all. Matt said that when Vince hated Rotunda it used to be like he was going to lock him away for good. Further, the wrestler said that Vince’s behaviour with Wyatt was almost like a parent.

“It was almost like a really weird, a really strange and different duality that Vince shared with Bray,” he continued. “When he liked him or loved him, he was all about him. But when he disliked him, oh my god, it was really bad and he would like to punish him and insult him. To me, it was so strange. It was almost like a parent.”