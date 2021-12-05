“We were getting a better reaction than they were” – Charlie Haas says Team Angle broke up because of Evolution

Charlie Haas says Team Angle broke up because of Evolution. The faction lasted for a little over a year before they were split up and separated.

Back in the early 2000’s the WWE had Team Angle on SmackDown. The group consisted of Kurt Angle, Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas. However, their union did not last long and the trio went their separate ways after only being together for less than six months.

Haas believes that their break up had something to do with Evolution. The Triple H led faction was running the show on Monday Night Raw and during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Haas suggested that backstage politics may have been the reason why Team Angle was disbanded while Evolution continued to remain a stable.

“It should have been longer. What people don’t understand is, at the time, we were getting hot on Team Angle (on SmackDown). Who was getting hot on RAW? That was Evolution. But when they have 4 guys and you have 3, when they do the mixed pay-per-views, we are starting to get a better reaction than them.

I don’t care what they say. You can ask Kurt Angle that. Shelton may not say because he is with WWE now, but we were getting a better reaction than they were. I think that had a lot to do with, ‘okay it’s time to split them’ because they kept Evolution going. That’s just the way it is.”



Team Angle was formed on the December 26, 2002 edition of WWE’s SmackDown! They stayed together as a trio until June 12, 2003, and completely broke up on March 22, 2004 when Benjamin was drafted to RAW. Haas remained on SmackDown and partnered with Rico while Benjamin entered the Intercontinental Championship picture and won the title three times.

