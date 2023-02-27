Today will be the final episode of WWE RAW for the month of February. With WrestleMania only a little over a month away, the build to the show of shows will be in full swing this week. There are a number of segments planned for tonight, involving The Bloodline, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and many more.

Also read: Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Was Changed Because of Ronda Rousey

There have been quite a few segments announced by the WWE, while some spoilers have made their way to the internet. Let us take a look at all the possible WWE Monday Night RAW Spoilers leaked for tonight’s show.

WWE Monday Night RAW Spoilers and planned segments for tonight’s show

Monday Night RAW will be opened with a tag team match. Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will team up to face Street Profits. The show will also feature a women’s tag team match, with Damage Ctrl defending their titles against Lita and Becky Lynch.



Ronda Rousey has also been advertised to appear on the show. Her appearance may have something to do with her rumored Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania against Lynch and Lita.

There are two more women’s matches planned in Asuka vs Carmella and Candice LeRae vs Piper Niven.



MVP’s VIP lounge is also reportedly planned for tonight. However, there has been no word on whom the special guest will be. Although, this could have something to do with Omos challenging Brock Lesnar last week to a match at WrestleMania.



WWE have also announced a special WrestleMania edition of MizTV for tonight’s RAW. The A-Lister will supposedly reveal a huge secret regarding the gift he received from his wife Maryse last week.

.@mikethemiz has promised some big news regarding #WrestleMania… What will The Miz have to say TONIGHT on a WrestleMania edition of #MizTV? 🤔 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/gS6VRqcAgA — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2023

On a related note, Rollins will steal The Miz’s phone and will likely facetime Logan Paul to set up their WrestleMania match. The two have been butting heads since their encounter at the Royal Rumble last month.

Elias, Rick Boogs and Adam Pearce will also appear on the show. Although, it is not clear what their roles will be.

There is also no word so far on Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns as yet.

Click here for more Wrestling News