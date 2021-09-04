YOR vs SOM Fantasy Prediction : Yorkshire vs Somerset Best Fantasy Picks for English Test County Championship

YOR vs SOM Fantasy Prediction: Yorkshire vs Somerset – 5 September 2021 (Scarborough). Harry Brook, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, and Tom Abell are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Yorkshire will take on Somerset in the league match of the English County Cricket Championship.

Harry Brook has been the best batsman of Yorkshire, whereas Willey, Thompson, Patterson, and Coad are their wicket-takers. For Somerset, Tom Abell has been their best player, whereas Davies, De Lange, and Azhar Ali will also play an important part.

Pitch Report – The pacers are expected to enjoy bowling on this track, and there can be a covering of grass.

Match Details :

Time:- 3:00 PM IST Stadium:- North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Yorkshire – Adam Lyth, George Hill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Dom Bess, Harry Duke, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Steven Patterson, Ben Coad.

Somerset – Steven Davies, Azhar Ali, Tom Abell, James Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Banton, Roelof van der Merwe, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Merchant de Lange, Jack Brooks.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Harry Brook, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Tom Abell, and Josh Davey.

Note:- The Stats mentioned are of County Championship 2021 games.

YOR vs SOM Team Wicket-Keeper

Steven Davies (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Davies has scored 506 runs in the tournament at an average of 33.73, and he is the best pick in this category.

YOR vs SOM Team Batsmen

Adam Lyth (Price 9) and Gary Ballance (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Yorkshire. Lyth has scored 647 runs in the tournament at an average of 40.43, whereas Ballance has scored 483 runs at 48.30. Both of them are technically stable players.

Azhar Ali (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from Somerset. Ali has scored 6641 test runs at an average of 42.57, whereas he has also scored 18 centuries. He is a proven international player.

YOR vs SOM Team All-Rounders

David Willey (Price 9), Harry Brook (Price 9), and Jordan Thompson (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from Yorkshire. Willey has scored 142 runs at an average of 47.33, whereas he has scalped 18 wickets in bowling. Brook has scored 601 runs at an average of 37.56, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in bowling. Thompson has been on fire, and he has scalped 33 wickets in the tournament so far. All three of them are brilliant players.

Tom Abell (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Somerset. Abell has scored 681 runs at an average of 56.75, whereas he has scalped ten wickets in bowling. He has been brilliant in the tournament so far.

YOR vs SOM Team Bowlers

Steven Patterson (Price 8.5) and Ben Coad (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Yorkshire. Patterson has scalped 26 wickets in the tournament, whereas Coad has scalped 24. Both of them have been on fire in the tournament.

Josh Davey (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from Somerset. Davey has scored 29 wickets in the tournament so far, and he is the best wicket-taker of Somerset.

[You may take Merchant de Lange instead of David Willey]

Match Prediction: Yorkshire will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

David Willey and Jordan Thompson

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Tom Abell and Harry Brook

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.