Cricket

YOR vs SOM Fantasy Prediction : Yorkshire vs Somerset Best Fantasy Picks for English Test County Championship

YOR vs SOM Fantasy Prediction: Yorkshire vs Somerset – 5 September 2021 (Scarborough). Harry Brook, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, and Tom Abell are the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

