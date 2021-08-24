YOR vs SUS Fantasy Prediction : Yorkshire vs Sussex Best Fantasy Picks for English T20 Blast Quarter-Final

YOR vs SUS Fantasy Prediction: Yorkshire vs Sussex – 24 August 2021 (Chester-le-Street). David Willey, Luke Wright, Rashid Khan, and Harry Brook will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Yorkshire will take on Sussex in the Quarter-Final Match of Vitality Blast T20, which will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The T20 Blast is getting resumed after the Hundred.

Harry Brook has been excellent in batting for the Yorkshire side, whereas Willey and Thompson are their star all-rounders. Adil Rashid, Matthew Fisher, and Dom Bess will take care of bowling. Phil Salt and Luke Wright are batting well for the Sussex side, whereas Wiese is their important all-rounder. The bowling looks strong with Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, and George Garton.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 domestic games played here is 160 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batsmen and pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 11.00 PM, Stadium: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Probable XI for both sides:-

Yorkshire – Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, Harry Brook, Gary Ballance, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite, Dom Bess, Harry Duke, Matthew Fisher, Adil Rashid.

Sussex – Luke Wright, Phil Salt, Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Harrison Ward, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Phil Salt, Luke Wright, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, and Adil Rashid.

YOR vs SUS Team Wicket-Keeper

Philip Salt (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Salt has scored 266 runs in the tournament at an average of 38.00, whereas his strike-rate has been 152.87. He is a destructive opener.

YOR vs SUS Team Batsmen

Harry Brook (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from Yorkshire. Brook has scored 485 runs at an average of 80.83 this season, whereas his strike-rate has been 150.15. He has been brilliant in the tournament so far.

Luke Wright (Price 9.5) and Delray Rawlins (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Sussex. Wright has scored 306 runs in the tournament at an average of 43.71, whereas his S/R has been 156.12. Rawlins has scored 126 runs at a strike rate of 172.60, whereas he can bowl a few overs.

YOR vs SUS Team All-Rounders

David Willey (Price 9.5) and Jordan Thompson (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Yorkshire. Willey scored 132 runs at a strike rate of 155.29 in the Hundred, whereas he scalped five wickets in bowling. Thompson has scored 199 runs at a strike rate of 184.25, whereas he has scalped 11 wickets in bowling. Both of them are brilliant all-rounders.

George Garton (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from Sussex. Garton has scalped eight wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.62, whereas he proved his batting powers in the Hundred.

YOR vs SUS Team Bowlers

Adil Rashid (Price 9) will be our bowler from Yorkshire. Rashid has scalped 65 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.48, whereas he scalped 12 wickets in the Hundred.

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5) and Tymal Mills (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Sussex. Mills has scalped 11 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.63, whereas Rashid is the best T20 bowler in the world. Both of them are wicket-takers.

**Pick Matthew Fisher or Adam Lyth as your last player**

Match Prediction: Yorkshire will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

David Willey and Luke Wright

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Harry Brook and Rashid Khan

