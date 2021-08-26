Cricket

“You superstar”: Ian Bell admires Joe Root after England captain’s 23rd Test century in Leeds Test

"You superstar": Ian Bell admires Joe Root after England captain's 23rd Test century in Leeds Test
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Charles Barkley is lucky I wasn’t in the league because I would’ve dunked on his a**”: Nate Robinson hilariously gets back at the Suns legend for calling him short
Next Article
IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction : Ireland vs Zimbabwe Best Fantasy Team for 1st T20I Game
Latest NBA News
“Charles Barkley is lucky I wasn’t in the league because I would’ve dunked on his a**”: Nate Robinson hilariously gets back at the Suns legend for calling him short
“Charles Barkley is lucky I wasn’t in the league because I would’ve dunked on his a**”: Nate Robinson hilariously gets back at the Suns legend for calling him short

Nate Robinson warns Charles Barkley about how he’s lucky he wasn’t in the league with…