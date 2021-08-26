“You superstar”: Ian Bell admires Joe Root after England captain’s 23rd Test century in Leeds Test

Ian Bell admires Joe Root after his 23rd Test century: The English captain has scored his third Test century in as many matches in this series.

During the second day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Leeds, England captain Joe Root has continued his top-notch form in cricket’s ancestral format by scoring his 23rd Test century.

In what is the third instance of him crossing the 100-run mark in as many matches in this series, this is Root’s fastest and most dominating century. Making the most of a rare 135-run opening partnership between Rory Burns (61) and Haseeb Hameed (68), Root registered a 124-ball century at Headingley.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 64th over, Root put together a 129-run partnership for the third wicket alongside Dawid Malan (70) which included them facing the second new ball.

Root, who has scored more than three times the runs than any other English Test batsman in the last one year, led from the front yet again to score his 14th Test century at home, 12th as captain, 14th at No. 4, eighth against India and second at this venue.

An outright effortless effort from the 30-year old player today, Root’s mind-blowing form has it in it for him to become the highest run-scorer in a calendar year by the end of 2021.

And there’s another… Joe Root, you superstar.👏👏👏 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) August 26, 2021

Twitter reactions on Joe Root:

Death ☠️

Taxes 💸

Joe Root hundred in this series 💯 The 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 skipper gets to his 23rd Test ton with a boundary on his home ground 🏟️👊 Tune into #SonyLIV now 👉 https://t.co/E4Ntw2hJX5 📺📲#ENGvsINDonSonyLIV #ENGvIND #JoeRoot #Hundred pic.twitter.com/DNxjFNpIzJ — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 26, 2021

It doesn’t matter which team you are supporting. Cast that aside. This performance from Joe Root is that of a top player at the height of his power.and something to admire. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 26, 2021

Not an ordinary Joe, this man Root! Superb century — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 26, 2021

Rrrrrrrooooooooooootttttttttt .. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 26, 2021

When Joe Root kisses the three lions on the crest of his helmet you feel one of them should kiss him back. He does so much for England. Just gives and gives and gives. #ENGvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) August 26, 2021

It really is something to watch a batter in his ultimate prime. What an unbelievable year Root is having. Mind boggling. 🤯 #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 26, 2021

ROOOOOOOOOOOOOT!!

Yet another century by England’s Captain Fantastic ⁦@root66⁩ – this time in front of his own devoted Yorkshire fans. Brilliant.

We’re watching a batting genius at work. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BUR0KfZMdi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 26, 2021

