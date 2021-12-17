“24 years ago today, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan had their first real duel!”: Throwback to when Lakers and Bulls legend pulled their weight against each other

Kobe Bryant and Micheal Jordan are considered to be two of the greatest athletes to grace the NBA court and have accumulated a plethora of individual and team honors.

On this day in 1996, a young Kobe Bryant squared off against Micheal Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in what can now be considered as one of the greatest all-time matchups. Kobe came into the NBA growing up watching Jordan dominate the world of basketball and has not disappointed in following the footsteps of his idol.

Micheal Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls, and is widely acknowledged as the greatest icon in the history of the sport. Jordan has amassed many individual honors including six NBA finals MVP awards, ten scoring titles, five league MVP awards, and also the 1988 NBA defensive player of the year.

Kobe Bryant and Micheal Jordan: Historic night highlights two iconic matches played between two of the greatest players in NBA history

A young Kobe Bryant faced off against the Jordan-led Chicago Bulls on this day 25 years ago as the young Lakers star went up against his idol for the first time in his professional career. Kobe came up into this game in his rookie year as the 13th overall pick in the NBA draft that year.

Kobe scored 5 points in 10 mins going 2-of-5 from the field in a loss to the Bulls led by MJ’s 30 point game. Bryant described the feeling in awe as he was blown away by the greatness of the Bull’s forward.

Fast forward to a year later, Kobe and Jordan once again featured in a game with both the former NBA champions each putting up a 30 piece performance. Kobe spoke about facing the challenge with respect to Micheal while also taking up the challenge to prove his own worth.

Kobe, 19, showed no fear, going blow for blow with the best player on the planet, even hitting a fadeaway over his idol. This was the first duel between Jordan and Bryant with each scoring at least 30 points but Jordan and the Bulls walked away with a relatively comfortable win.

It is impossible to say if any player will reach the status of Michael Jordan in the game and secure the accolades the former Bull’s superstar has collected through his career, but Kobe Bryant has come a long way in challenging MJ since their iconic duel 25 years ago.