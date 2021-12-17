“Stephen Curry was taught well how to play the game of basketball by Dell Curry”: When a 24-year-old LeBron James predicted Warriors MVP’s greatness against the experts

LeBron James saw greatness in Stephen Curry when many experienced scouts could not. Let’s go back down the memory lane to hear what the young King had to say about a rookie Curry.

The Golden State Warriors drafted Stephen Curry back in 2009 with some bad scouting reports. It took him just 12 years to become the best 3-point shooter and arguably the best point guard in the NBA.

The man who probably was never going to end up being a star in the league because of lack of explosiveness is probably the most explosive player in the game of basketball today.

But it’s not a dig at the scouts, even Mark Jackson, former NBA point guard and future Head Coach of the Warriors had it all wrong in his scouting notes for the Chef as well. And there is a hilarious commercial about it as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kicks (@kicks)

Also read: “There will never be another Michael Jordan”: When the Bulls legend spoke about him, Dr. J, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird being the standard measurement for comparisons in the NBA

Every one of those scouts lived to rue the day, as Steph not only became the best shooter in the game, he forever changed the game of basketball. But LeBron James wasn’t among the doubters even back then.

LeBron James saw greatness in Stephen Curry very early

One of the biggest prodigies in sport’s history, LeBron James was in the league for just 5 years and was still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers when he said this about rookie Stephen Curry.

LeBron talking about Steph Curry in 2009 pic.twitter.com/4Ob6RP5wCd — Franklin (@ClappedFranklin) December 15, 2021

“Stephen Curry? I think so [he’ll be good in the league]. I think he knows how to play the game of basketball. Of course, being the son of a former NBA player, Dell Curry, he was taught well how to play the game of basketball. He has the talent, he’s good. I was impressed. He played really good against a very, very tough defensive-minded Wisconsin, and I think we all know how tough Wisconsin defenses are. He shattered them.”

The then 24-year-old not only predicted that Curry will be good in the league, but he also predicted that the guard has the potential to shatter great defenses. And man has he not destroyed the greatest of defenders over the years. And also broke some NBA records shimmying around.

My favorite Steph memory is in this moment right here ⬇️ or anytime he does a little shimmy!! https://t.co/ZPmTRdZAlg?#NBATopShotThis https://t.co/r3bFdem773 pic.twitter.com/0PDAscq5St — MikeG503 (@Mikeg5033) December 11, 2021

As good as LeBron thought Steph would be, he couldn’t in his rarest of dreams would have seen him snatch three NBA titles from him. That did happen, and now Steph is on another Championship run leading his Warriors. While the good old LeBron, in his 19th year in the league, is still the best player in his Lakers team.

Also read: “Without Stephen Curry, I wouldn’t even be in the NBA!”: Raptors star Fred VanVleet talks about the Warriors superstar’s impact on the NBA

It surely would be a treat to watch them battle it out in the Playoffs with all the history and legacies they’ve created over the years.