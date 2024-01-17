Multiplayer and FPS games are on the rise with the popularity of Esports increasing from region to region. Tons of games like Valorant and CS 2 have become household names and due to that, fans have started to invest more of their gaming hours learning and mastering FPS games. However, as time goes on, most FPS games become stale. Call of Duty over the last few years has gotten fans quite upset due to a variety of different issues. Here are the Best Multiplayer Games one can play aside from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 in 2024.

5 Best Multiplayer Games to Play in 2024 Instead of Call of Duty

5. Halo Infinite

4. CS 2

3. The Finals

2. Valorant

1. Rainbow Six Seige

There are various multiplayer games in the market that you can play aside from the usual Call of Duty games. Paladins, Warframe, Destiny 2, Team Fortress, and other games are good enough if you want to experiment with the game choices. However, if you want to stick to the mainstream, we recommend the games we are covering in this piece.

(Note: The chronology of the list does not matter. All of these games are good in their ways and will provide hours of fun)

5. Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

343 Industries Publishers: Xbox Game Studios

Continuing the glory of the Halo franchise, we have Infinite which is simple and hours of fun if you can find a lobby. The game does a lot of things right including the multiplayer. It has tons of game modes you can try out with your friends. There are a variety of guns that have various advantages and there are several abilities players can use to get an advantage over their enemies.

Multiplayer has deathmatch, capture the flag, and other game modes that can keep a co-op session alive and kicking. Battles are standard 4v4 ones. However, Big Battle modes bump it up to a 24-player count lobby which is quite fun.

It is one of the best games to play with your friends but as you get higher in skill, it becomes quite difficult. However, if your goal is to have fun and kick your feet up, Halo Infinite is the way to go. Plus if you get tired of the multiplayer, it has a good campaign as well featuring the legendary Master Chief.

4. CS 2

Developer: Valve

Valve Publishers: Valve

Valve’s masterpiece is alive and well. Counter Strike 2 is an improvement over Counter Strike Global Offensive and it is quite fun. The smoke grenade mechanics see an improvement in addition to the overall physics of explosives. There are quite a few other changes over Global Offensive that old-school fans will have no problem spotting. There are many game modes ranging from Deathmatch to Casual.

If that is not enough, players can also take on Competitive games which test the skills of the player. There are also maps where you can rescue hostages instead of planting and defusing bombs. The mechanics are easy to learn and hard to master. The skill ceiling is high but fun to climb to. There is also an Esports community that is quite enthusiastic and the game has reached a height most FPS games can’t. It has become a pop culture icon.

Die-hard fans of Global Offensive review bombed out on Steam but Valve improved on the glitches that it had upon launch. The game’s appeal is in its simplicity, the maps are easy to remember, the guns have a set recoil pattern and the movement is fluid in comparison to other games.

3. The Finals

Developer: Embark Studios

Embark Studios Publishers: Embark Studios

The newest FPS out in the market, The Finals is a unique concept and Embark manages to execute it quite well. Filled with fun weapons, different character types, and large open maps, The Finals is a blend of battle royale and traditional multiplayer titles. You select a certain type of character and a fixed loadout at the start. There are various weapons to choose from depending on the affinity you pick. There are heavy, light, and medium loadout options.

Heavy is defensive while Medium is balanced and Light is focused on offense with comparatively lower HP. The game is essentially a virtual combat game show which Hunger Games and Gladiator inspire. Each game has three to four teams consisting of three members each. Each class mentioned earlier has a variety of abilities ranging from Dashes, Camouflages, Grappling Hooks, and more.

Players can also use their explosives to destroy certain structures and even take down the entire building. Some grenades have various status effects that can change the tide of the battle in your favor. In short, The Finals is the perfect punch of fun combat, over-the-top gameplay, large open areas, and game modes that make it fun to play with friends.

2. Valorant

Developer: Riot Games

Riot Games Publishers: Riot Games

Riot’s FPS shooter has become a global sensation in a short amount of time. Ever since its release in peak COVID, it has garnered millions of players every year. It is a live service game and Riot is dedicated to balancing the game so that casual players can have fun. It has the same premise as the Counter-Strike games. Two teams fight each other, one attack and one defense. Sides change after twelve rounds and the game ends once either team wins 13 rounds.

The only difference is the Agents. There are four categories of Agents specializing in a part of warfare. Duelists take fights, Initiators gather information and assist Duelists, Controllers are smoke Agents that block angles and Sentinels watch flanks and secure post plants. Like Counter-Strike, there is a Store that has skins for players who want to have a better-looking weapon.

The game also has a very active community and Esports section. The VCT (Valorant Champions Tournament) draws huge numbers in every stream and players from all over the world participate at the highest level. In short, if you want an active and passionate community, you can play Valorant.

1. Rainbow Six Seige

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publishers: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Seige has had a stranglehold over the FPS market since 2015 and it has only improved since then. At its core, it has the same premise as CS GO and Valorant but it is entirely different. There are two teams, for Attack and Defense. In addition to that, players take control of various Operators that have varying attack and defensive capabilities. Attackers plan strategies and find out where the objective is (it can be a bomb or a hostage) and Defenders lay down traps and additional security used to strengthen the hold of the defense side.

The game is live service and has thousands of players even after eight or so years of being out. Ubisoft constantly keeps putting out content and newer Operators that make the game better. There is also an Esports associated with the game and the biggest organizations in the world compete against each other on the grandest stages. If you want a game that is complex and more tactical than just running around gunning people down, then Rainbow Six Siege is the best bet.