Steam Summer Sale 2023: Top 5 co-op multiplayer games to buy

Steam Summer Sale 2023 is one of the best times to buy video games online at a much lesser price. Valve’s online game store has a massive library of games belonging to various genres, making it difficult for players to choose a game.

Advertisement

The seasonal sale on Valve’s store platform kicked off on June 29 and will be ending on July 13, 2023, lasting for about two weeks. The sale will feature discounts on games from diverse publishers and provide games at a much lower price.

Since there are multiple genres of games in the world, one of the most popular ones is either multiplayer or co-operative. Since gaming is more fun with friends and family, here are the top five co-op multiplayer games to acquire on Steam during Summer Sale 2023. It should should be kept in mind, that the listicle doesn’t follow any ranking order.

Advertisement

5 co-op multiplayer games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023

5) Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is known for being an action-adventure game that can be enjoyed by all. Released back in 201, the game has evolved over the years and has brought multiple changes to the title making it better than ever. The game has also received multiple awards from various shows for being the best evolving game of all time. At the moment, the game is available at a 50% price cut making it a great deal for many.

In Sea of Thieves, you will be playing as a pirate set out to build their own crew and sail the ocean to find risks and glory. The experience of Sea of Thieves is entertaining for its availability of fun content that brings joy to all types of players. Additionally, the game is constantly updated for allowing more content and rewarding players more than ever.

If you’re on the lookout for a game that gets new things constantly, then the multiplayer game from Rare and Microsoft Studios is just for you. With various adventures to take on and treasures to find, the world of the Sea of Thieves has a lot to offer. You can customize your own ship, makes your own crew, and set out for adventures across the sea. During the Steam Summer Sale 2023, this game should be on your list if you’re looking forward to playing this with your friends.

4) A Way Out

A Way Out is a split-screen co-op game from Electronic Arts that has an impressive storyline that is amplified by a prison-break scenario. The game was released back in 2018, the game still upholds its title for being one of the best co-op games of all time. The game is developed by Hazelight Studios and aces the action-adventure genre with its detailed co-op multiplayer. The title can be enjoyed either online or locally only by two players, so that should be noted.

There are two characters named Vincent and Leo who are sent to prison for an undisclosed issue. As a player, you will be playing as one of them and working together to escape prison. However, the story doesn’t end with just a prison break but also has a long adventure waiting for two. Explore the journey of these two characters through heaven and hell to get an ending worth remembering.

Advertisement

If you as a player like two players co-op multiplayer games, A Way Out might just be your type. With a story that is fun to play and enthralling, this game is a must-play for many. Due to Steam Summer Sale 2023, the game is available at an 80% price cut and a huge value for money.

3) Project Zomboid

Project Zomboid is one of the best survival games available on Steam at the moment. Developed by The Indie Stone, the game has a true zombie apocalypse simulation and lets players be a part of an unforgiving world. This game can be played both alone and in multiplayer, however, it is better to take on this world with your friends.

The open-world sandbox game requires a lot of RPG skillset and allows players to loot, build, fight, and more things in order to survive this world. Here you will be spawned as various characters in the game, and spawning at various points. However, if you die in any way, you will not respawn. But instead, you will continue to play as a different character with a different lifestyle.

If the zombie survival genre is our cup of tea, then Project Zomboid might be the game for you. With a lot to do in the world with overwhelmingly positive reviews from the community, the game just gets better with every update. Available at a 33% price cut, the game does make up for its price and gives an experience worth more.

2) Sons of The Forest

Sons of The Forest is the direct sequel to Endnight Games’ original award-winning survival game, The Forest. The sequel to the original has a lot of new features and details that allow for a more immersive experience. Like most other survival games, you can also craft, build and do things like eating and finding water to survive on a stranded island.

The game is open-world in nature and has a lot of challenges to overcome, secrets to uncover, and more. In addition to previous game features, new AIs have been added to the game to help with survival and build more carefully. Son of The Forest is one of the highest-rated survival games at the moment and is a must-play for fans of the genre. Additionally, a total of eight players can enjoy this game together, leading to various fun moments in the game.

If you haven’t played the first game, it is suggested to do that first as it will help you with the lore. However, you can also play this game standalone, as it has better features with a similar survival experience. Newly released in 2023, the game is available at a 20% discount and is a must-play for a great multiplayer experience.

1) The Outlast Trials

Out Outlast Trials is a newly released co-op horror survival multiplayer game released in 2023. With their original Outlast recipe used in a multiplayer format, the game has a lot to offer to the players. This game can be taken on alone or in multiplayer, however, the choice is up to the players. If you’re looking for co-op horror experiences this fresh game can give you a great experience.

Survive an unforgiving psychiatric hospital full of insane foes to run from. Outlast games have been about great horror experiences and this new one does a great job as well. If you’re looking for a gruesome realistic horror experience, then this game might fit your taste. Available at a 15% discount, the game is must buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023. A cherry on top, the game is also verified for Steam Deck as well, so you can play it on the go if you own the portable console.

Other co-op games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023

Rust

If you like the survival genre of games with shooting combined, then Rust might be your type of game. With a massively multiplayer experience, the game’s sandbox allows the player to build their own base, raid others, and create their place in an unforgiving selfish world. The game has a huge community that is constantly growing and lets players take on new journeys every time. Additionally, the game also provides custom servers that players can access via their community servers option.

While the game doesn’t have an interactive story, it does give a great multiplayer experience. Released back in 2018, the game is also getting constantly updated and giving players more things to make their experience better. At the moment, the game is available at a 33% discount and might be great for players who have this specific need.

It Takes Two

Another game made by Hazelight Studio has a great split-screen and single-screen experience like A Way Out. If you’re a fan of puzzles with great adventure, It Takes Two is the right choice. Like its predecessor, the game also provides both options for local and online multiplayer. Go on a journey full of love and reliance with great co-op experience for two. The game also features great boss battles which are fun to overcome.

It Takes Two also got the GAME OF THE YEAR at the Games Award 2021 and had its good reason. The game gives one of a kind story experience in addition to a great music score and gameplay. Also, if you as a player own one copy of the game, you can also share the game with your friend using Friend’s Pass and enjoy the journey together. This game is also recommended for couple who wish to play a game together during their free time.

That is all you needed to know about the best co-op multiplayer games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023. If you appreciated this article, check out our gaming content by clicking here.