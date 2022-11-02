A new Deus Ex game is in development at Eidos Montreal

A recent report has revealed that a brand new Deus Ex game is in development. Said to be developed at Eidos Montreal, the new title is currently in “very very early” stages of development. According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the title is next in line for the studio that brought fans Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The news is also accompanied by the fact that Square Enix Montreal has been shut down. While this leaves Eidos Montreal intact, an unannounced game from Square Enix Montreal has been canceled.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Eidos Montreal shakeup, and what it means for Deus Ex fans.

Classic cyberpunk RPG Deus Ex to make a comeback in the near future

Eidos Montreal, which remains intact, canceled the Stranger Things-inspired “kids on bikes” game that was rumored recently. They’re now working on:

1) A new IP (recently rescoped)

2) A new Deus Ex (very very early)

3) co-dev partnerships with Xbox including Fable — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 1, 2022

Seemingly redistributing their resources, Eidos Montreal will now be working on three projects. Out of the three, Deus Ex grabbed a lot of attention. This is the first bit of information fans of the franchise have received since 2016. Eidos Montreal’s last foray into the franchise was Mankind Divided, which received generally mixed reviews at the time. Criticized for its microtransactions, the game got off to a rocky start, but is generally considered a decent entry in the franchise.

However, 2011’s Human Revolution continues to shine as the pinnacle of modern Deus Ex games. Since then, Eidos Montreal has worked on Tomb Raider, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Thief, and more. As of now, it is unknown which direction the franchise will go in. Will Adam Jensen return? Will the first game be remade? Only time will tell. Considering the sour taste Cyberpunk 2077 left in RPG enthusiasts’ mouths, a new Deus Ex game could be right on time. Since the game is said to be in early development, fans shouldn’t expect a reveal or release date any time soon either.