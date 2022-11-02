NFS Unbound Palace Edition details: Early access, exclusive Driving Effects, and more

Electronic Arts’ premier racing franchise returns with NFS Unbound. Leading up to its release on December 2, 2022, EA has been releasing multiple information drops about the game. The latest drop includes details about what the “Palace Edition” consists of. Serving as a Deluxe Edition of sorts, the Palace Edition of NFS Unbound grants players access to exclusive cosmetics and a few other perks. The biggest highlight of pre-ordering this version of the game is getting three days of early access.

Read on for a full breakdown of what’s included in the game’s Palace Edition.

What does NFS Unbound Palace Edition include?

To start off, players will get access to four exclusive cars that have been heavily tricked out. These cars are:

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020 (custom Palace x Mercedes-AMG)

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976

BMW M3 Evolution II E30 1988

Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017 (custom Palace x Mercedes-AMG)

In terms of cosmetic items, players will get their hands on the following:

Exclusive Palace Driving Effects to stand out from the competition in style

Stacked Palace Clothing Pack including 20 items for players to express their true style with: 1 pair of Palace Vans Jeremy the Duck Skate Slip Ons 2 caps and a beanie including the GTX 3 Racing Cap 2 motorsports-styled jackets including the Palace AMG Driving Jacket 9 curated Palace tops including polos, t-shirts, hoodies, long sleeves, and shirts 5 bottoms including Palace Woodland & Desert Cargo Short as well as track shorts and a selection of joggers

A variety of Palace decals and ‘Palifornia’ License Plates for players to create their own Palace custom car

Tri-Ferg Character Pose and Palace Banner Artwork

Rounding out the list of benefits is Early Access to players who pre-order the game. Early Access unlocks on November 29, 2022. The Palace Edition of NFS Unbound is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the EA app, Origin, Steam, and Epic Games Store for $79.99.