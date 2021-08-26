Chris Jericho vs MJF, Title match and Jon Moxley’s opponent for AEW All Out and more announced. A lot happened on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

With AEW All Out around the corner, there has been a lot going on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. A number of matches were announced for the upcoming supercard including a title match and another liason between one of AEW’s stars and an NJPW legend.

Chris Jericho came out tonight with a massive challenge to MJF. The first ever AEW Champion put his career on the line in return for a rematch.Should he lose, he will wrestle in AEW ever again. Jericho, who tapped out to MJF in the final chapter of the 5 Labours of Jericho, said that his loss has been driving him crazy ever since.

.@IAmJericho is proposing one more match with @The_MJF at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5. If he can’t beat MJF, he will NEVER wrestle in #AEW again! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/yJeKbF3f7x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

MJF walked out to the ring and accepted the challenge. He claimed that it would be a legendary accomplishment to end Jericho’s in-ring career and accepted his offer.



Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander at All Out for the AEW Women’s World Championship was also announced on Dynamite tonight.



Statlander is at the top of the AEW Women’s Division Rankings, holding an impressive undefeated 2021 record. Her 14-0 record places her above the #2 ranked Thunder Rosa, who boasts a 25-2 record herself.

Jon Moxley’s opponent for All Out was also revealed on the show. The former AEW World Champion will face former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima at the Supercard.

.@JonMoxley got a FedEx from Tokyo with a contract to face #NJPW legend @cozy_lariat at #AEWAllOut in Chicago on Sept. 5! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/BFZzdUeDMC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021



The Women’s Casino Battle Royale also got some new participants for All Out: The Buy In. They are:

Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, and Diamante. Nyla Rose was previously announced.

AEW ALL OUT Card so far:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros or Jurassic Express (Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

* Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again)

* Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Women’s Casino Battle Royale (The Buy In): Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, and Nyla Rose

