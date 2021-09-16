Complete spoilers for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage (9/17). The show scheduled for this coming Friday was taped at tonight’s Dynamite taping.

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. A lot happened on the show. Fans that paid to be in attendance were treated to some huge matches and major segments leading up to AEW Grand Slam next week and also witnessed the taping of Friday’s AEW Rampage.

A number of events occurred on the show scheduled to take place this Saturday on 9/17. Below are the spoilers for Friday’s show per PWInsider. This is your official spoiler warning.

Complete spoilers for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage (9/17)

The Lucha Brothers (c) with Alex Abrahantes defeated The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny (AEW World Tag Team Championship). Post-match, Private Party attacked the champions, but Santana and Ortiz made the save.

Anna Jay defeated The Bunny via roll-up pin. Tay Conti and Penelope Ford got involved in the match as well.

Matt Hardy cut an interview with Tony Schiavone and then he attacked “Orange Cassidy” at ringside and started shaving his head. Then the real Orange Cassidy showed up from the back and he started strolling to the ring. Hardy and Jack Evans ran away.

Mark Henry interviews AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Ruby Soho. They took some major shots at each other, and a couple of them hit below the belt. Fans in attendance said these two had a great segment.

The main event was Miro vs Fuego del Sol for the TNT Title. Also, Fuego had to put his car up for grabs. Miro won clean, and in dominate fashion. Then Sammy Guevara ran down and stopped Miro from murdering his friend. Sammy then grabbed a microphone and called Miro “god’s favorite b*tch.”

