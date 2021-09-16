“The fact that it is even possible is beyond remarkable” – Big E talks possibility of facing childhood hero in WWE

Big E talks possibility of facing childhood hero in WWE. The New Day star won his first WWE Championship this week on RAW.

Big E is the new WWE Champion. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley this week to finally win the big one. With this win he is now positioned as the top guy on the Red Brand and this opens up the possibility of several dream matches in the future.

While the world is still congratulating him on his victory, the new WWE Champion is already looking forward to the matches he could have in the future. Speaking with Robbie Fox, Big E discussed his thoughts on what he sees for himself in the future as WWE Champion.

Big E has gone on record to exalt Bill Goldberg as his favorite wrestler. Lashley spoke about looking forward to working with his childhood hero and other stars like Keith Lee.

“I never really thought I could get the Goldberg match but, I know people might have their opinions on, but you’re telling me that the fact that it is even possible is beyond remarkable. There’s Goldberg out there, man [there’s also] Keith Lee. Let’s get this man cooking, let’s get him going. That’s a dude with a tonne of talent. I wanna see him very very soon. Man there’s so many guys. Right now, just for brevity’s sake, let’s get that Goldberg match I suppose. But man, Keith, I’m ready.”

Big E also praised Lashley for his title reign during a conversation with Khal of Complex .

“First of all, I have to give hats off to Bobby. I think Bobby’s had an incredible run. He carries himself like a champion, and in many ways, he’s inspirational, because—and I’ve told him this before—when I got signed in 2009, I was studying some older film. I was looking at more contemporary guys that I wanted to be like.

“I was watching Bobby Lashley film. There was a lot of Bobby Lashley films. He was a guy that, ‘Okay, that’s a guy in a similar vein that, if I work hard enough, one day I want to wrestle like that guy. I want to be like that guy.’ So hats off to him for having this incredible run. This dude is in his mid-40s but looks like he’s in his mid-20s. All the credit in the world to him.”

