Hangman Page revealed as “joker”, wins AEW Casino Ladder Match on Dynamite. He has now earned a shot against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

AEW recently announced a huge Casino Ladder Match featuring Jon Moxley, PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, and Matt Hardy and an undisclosed Joker. The winner would receive a World Championship match against Kenny Omega.

The match began with Andrade and Pac in the ring. The rest of the competitors joined the match one by one. The Joker card was the last to enter the match. With anticipation building, the crowd finally erupted once Hangman Page made his way into the ring.

It’s time for some Cowboy Sh!t…@theAdamPage is #TheJoker in the #CasinoLadderMatch – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/mkWbVaEQzM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021



The match was as explosive as everyone expected it to be. All the competitors gave it their all. In the end, it was down to Moxley and Page on the ladder. Page eventually knoc ked Moxley down to snatch the poker chip and win the match.



With this win, he has now earned the right to face his former Tag Team partner Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. Although, there is no word on when that match will take place.

Tony Schiavone spoke with Page backstage and asked when he would face Omega. Page said he wasn’t sure when but it was the time for him to celebrate and to have a drink.

Page had been away for a while for the birth of his child. His last match before tonigh was all the way back in late July at Fight for the Fallen.

Fans have long expected Page to be the one who will eventually dethrone Omega. He was involved in the first match for the World Championship and has long been touted as a future world champion. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan pulls the trigger on him.

