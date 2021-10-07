“Vince didn’t like me as a babyface” – WWE Hall of Famer explains why he spent a majority of his WWE run as a heel

WWE Hall of Famer explains why he spent a majority of his WWE run as a heel and why Vince McMahon did not want him to be a babyface.

Kurt Angle is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. He is also one of the most liked and adored by fans. Which is why it may came as a shock for younger fans who did not see him wrestle in the WWE during the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Agression Era, that he was a heel almost all the time.

It is hard to imagine Angle being booed now. But the Olympic Gold Medalist had a natural affinity for turning the crowd against him at will. On AdFreeShows, Angle claimed that the reason why Vince McMahon almost always had him playing the bad guy was because he was more effective in that role.

It also made him a better wrestler by allowing him to control the tempo of the match as a ring leader and ultimately make who ever he wrestled bigger than they already were.

“Vince didn’t like me as a babyface. Every time I ever turned babyface, it was only for a couple months. I think what it comes down to is I was one of the best wrestlers on the roster. I was one of the best wrestlers in the world. Vince just didn’t like me as a babyface because I was more effective as a heel.

“I started out as a heel. I would preach the three ‘I’s, but I wouldn’t actually back it up. I would do the opposite. I would do the lie, cheat, and steal like Eddie Guerrero, but I would say I had intensity, integrity, and intelligence. Vince liked that about me.

“I think I was a better wrestler as a heel because I could control the tempo of the match and I could start making other wrestlers. The wrestlers that made me like Undertaker, Austin, Stone Cold, Triple H, I became one of those ring leaders. It’s easier to work as a heel when you’re a ring leader than it is as a babyface. My job was to make other wrestlers and make them bigger than they were already. I did the best job I could, and that entails being the heel.”

Kurt Angle made his way into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2017. He made his WWE in-ring return the same year before finally wrestling his last match against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35.

