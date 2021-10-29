“It is like me talking sh*t about Conor McGregor” – Eric Bischoff calls out AEW for celebrating meaningless win over WWE

Eric Bischoff calls out AEW for celebrating meaningless win over WWE. AEW recently beat WWE a couple of weeks back in the head to head ratings.

AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown went head to recently. The two shows had a half an hour overlap with each other and Rampage came out on top in the 18-49 demographic. However, SmackDown had more overall viewers. It has been the same for Dynamite and RAW as well.

While Dynamite continues to do well in the Demos, RAW has a larger audience watching their product. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff, spoke with GOW Media, and discussed AEW’s habit of patting themselves in the back instead of increasing their total viewership and generating viewership rather than creating the illusion of a false war.

“When the AEW ratings were revealed, one of the big AEW supporters who has his own internet community, first thing he does is ‘AEW beat Monday night RAW in the 18-49 demo’. First of all, RAW competed against Monday night football and AEW was up against nothing. So, right off the bat, it is a bad comparison.

There is a tendency now to compare things that cast your favorite brand in the best possible light in comparison to WWE. It’s really only fraction of the overall equation. The overall equation is how many people are watching your show and buying tickets to your events. How much revenue are you generating with your property. That is the real metri and the measurement people should be thinking about. But that does not cast AEW in a favorable light. It does not make it look like they are winning.

AEW are patting themselves on the back and cracking champagne in the locker room just for the fact that they delivered 1.1 million viewers on Wednesday night. WWE brought in 2.3 million last Friday night. In context, what does 1/10th of a percentage in a specific demo really mean? It means you got clickbait, it creates the feeling that ‘oh there’s a war coming’.

Everybody wants the Monday Night Wars to be back so bad that they are picking and choosing little elements of the wrestling business to use as an example of their belief that it is really happening. Until AEW goes head to head in a real battle and takes market share from WWE, it is like me talking sh*t about Conor McGregor.”

