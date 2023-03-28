WWE Hall of Famer wants Tag Title match in WrestleMania main event over Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

In all 38 previous incarnations of WrestleMania, only one tag team match has ever been featured in the main event. That was all the way back in the first ever WrestleMania, where Hulk Hogan teamed up with Mr. T to face Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. No other tag match has since been placed in that position again and the tag titles have certainly never been defended in it, but WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff wants that to change this year.

The former WCW President believes that now is the time for a tag team title to be presented in the main event, and he wants that to happen over the match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

The WWE has hinted on several occasions that night 1 of WrestleMania 39 will be headlined by Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Rhea Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble and is by virtue of it promised a WrestleMania main event for the World title.

On his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff acknowledged that on paper, a singles match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley was the bigger bout. However, wrestling is all about timing, and he believes now is the time for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match to take center stage.

“Sometimes timing takes over. Timing wins, and right now I think the timing is for the tag. I think it’s what the people want, I think it’s the biggest thing,” Bischoff said. “It may not have quite the attraction that a Flair-Ripley match might have, but I think the timing of Sami Zayn, everything he’s done, the Usos, everything they’ve done … It deserves it.”

Sami Zayn has been one of WWE’s breakout stars in the last year or so. Since joining the Bloodline, Zayn has become one of the top babyfaces in the promotion. So much so that at one point, quite a lot of fans wanted him to headline WrestleMania 39 over Cody Rhodes.

Sami Zayn wants to destroy The Bloodline

Sami Zayn originally joined the bloodline as a heel who just wanted to be a part of something that he found fascinating. He eventually won the members over bar Jey Uso who always looked at him with suspicion. However, that changed come Survivor Series when Zayn played an important role in them winning the WarGames match.

However, Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns when the Tribal Chief asked him to prove his loyalty by hitting his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a steel chair.

This led to a series of events that have since elevated this storyline to the biggest in pro-wrestling at the moment. Sami Zayn may be fighting the Usos, but it is the Bloodline and Roman Reigns that he wants to bring down.

Cody Rhodes is the scheduled opponent for Reigns, but the Tribal Chief is also aware of the impending threat within the tribe in Jey Uso who seems to still hold a grudge against him for the way he was treated and forced to join the faction.

All in all, it will be interesting to see how all of this unfolds at WrestleMania 39 and where the promotion goes from there.

