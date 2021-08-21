“It’s an expectation that’s pretty strong” – Bray Wyatt will reportedly join AEW

Bray Wyatt will reportedly join AEW. The former WWE and Universal Champion was recently released by the WWE due to budget cuts.

AEW recently shocked the world with CM Punk’s return to professional wrestling. The voice of the voiceless is the newest member of their roster. That statement however, may not remain true for long. It appears that Tony Khan still has a few more cards up his sleeve.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, apart from Punk, the promotion will soon unleash a lot of different people; One of whom could very well be a former WWE and Universal Champion that was recently revealed.

Bray Wyatt will reportedly join AEW

According to the report, Wyatt is not a 100% lock in for AEW as his 90-day

non-compete with WWE is still active. This prevents them from legally entering into formal talks. However, those in the know are expecting him to eventually be on his way to AEW.

“He’s obviously not the only return. We’re gonna see a lot of different people coming up including Bray Wyatt…It’s not 100 percent, his non-compete is not up. It’s most likely happening. It’s at the same stage when I said Aleister Black, long before it happened. It’s the same stage. I don’t think there’s pen to paper or anything like that. It’s an expectation that’s pretty strong, put it that way.”

Bray Wyatt has a 90 day non-compete clause which reportedly runs out on Friday, October 29, which is a week before AEW Full Gear on November 6.

It will be interesting to see what character he will bring for AEW fans, should he join the promotion. Considering the work he has put over his characters in the past, the expectations are quite high. However, if there is one man who can surprise with his creativity. It’s Bray Wyatt indeed.

