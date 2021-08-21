Sasha Banks reportedly not expected to perform at SummerSlam. The Boss is scheduled to take on Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Sasha Banks made her long awaited WWE return and quickly made it known what she was after; the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The Boss managed to get her Wrestlemania rematch against Bianca Belair and with it a chance to avenge her loss.

Unfortunately, it is possible that WWE’s 3rd Grand Slam Women’s Champion may not be a part of that match afterall. While the company is still promoting the match, Banks herself was absent from SmackDown this week and it seems that she may not be at SummerSlam as well.

According to a report from PW Insider, Banks is expected to miss the event. Her status from prior to the event remains unchanged. It appears that the Boss will likely not be a part of the match.

“The latest we have heard is that she is not expected to be able to perform at Summerslam.”

It is not known exactly why the Boss is out of action but fans will hope she recovers in time for her much anticipated rematch with Belair.

Banks and Belair previously fought at Wrestlemania 37 in the main event of night 1.

The Boss walked in as the SmackDown women’s Champion and Belair earned the right to face her via winning the Royal Rumble. The two fought a very well receieved match with Belair managing to triumph over Banks for her first Women’s Championship in the company.

Banks would soon go on a hiatus while Belair ran the women’s division. At least until Banks decided she wanted to rule the roster with the title around her waist again instead.

