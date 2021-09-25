“Wednesday night was the most exciting night of my career”– Jim Ross calls AEW Dynamite Grand Slam The Most Exciting Night Of His Career

Jim Ross calls AEW Dynamite Grand Slam The Most Exciting Night Of His Career. The legendary announcer has been in the business since 1974.

To many, Jim Ross has been the voice of wrestling. He has immortalised several moments with his commentary and has witnessed some of the greatest nights in the world of pro-wrestling through his time in the WWE where he worked for over two decades.

Also read: Rey Mysterio discusses possible feud with son Dominik Mysterio

Former WWE Star Bully Ray took to Twitter to post an image of a stacked MSG card from 21 years ago. The card featured the likes of The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kane Kurt Angle, Chris Benoit, the Hardy Boys, Edge Christian and many more.



Jim Ross took note of the image and commented on how loaded it was before making a massive statement on the recently concluded AEW Special.

Jim Ross calls AEW Dynamite Grand Slam The Most Exciting Night Of His Career

“Who booked this card for goodness sakes? #AEWDynamiteGrandSlam?

Like @AEW #AEWGrandSlam, this MSG card was loaded.

But IMO, Wednesday night was the most exciting night of my pro wrestling career which started in 1974.”

Who booked this card for goodness sakes? #AEWDynamiteGrandSlam? Like @AEW #AEWGrandSlam, this MSG card was loaded. But IMO, Wednesday night was the most exciting night of my pro wrestling career which started in 1974. #Blessed 🤠 https://t.co/9AyyPOQG4e — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 24, 2021



This led to quite a debate in the comments section.

The cards aren’t in the same league You will say whatever your current boss wants you to say That msg card is one of the best ever seen — neil sutherland (@theneilsth) September 24, 2021

I get towing the company line but come on. More exciting that stone colds return? More exciting that foley winning the title? More exciting than the rise of the rock? — black wrist o sauron (@Vocare88) September 24, 2021

I love aew more the wwe right now but cmon now there we’re so many exiting moments during the wwf/wwe’s prime — gagawamue (@LvR_BS) September 24, 2021



As many have pointed out, this could be recency bias on JR’s part. Regardless though, this is a massive endorsement for the Tony Khan led promotion.

Click here for more Wrestling News