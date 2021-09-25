“A lot of people talk about the possible turn” – Rey Mysterio discusses possible feud with son Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio discusses possible feud with son Dominik Mysterio in the future. The two were the first and only father sone duo to become WWE Tag Team Champions.

Rey Mysterio has been a huge presence in Domink Mysterio’s career since his first appearance in WWE whether it was as Eddie Guerrero’s possible son or an avenger going against Seth Rollins. The Father and Son have ventured in this journey together but even Rey understands that Dominik will have to walk alone one day.

There has been a lot of talk of how the WWE will accomplish that. One that many people seem to be expecting the most is a heel turn by Dominik by turning on his father. If everything went Rey’s way however, he would have it a different way and not feud with his son.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Rey revealed that instead of fighting Dominik he would rather willingly remove his mask and hand it to him as a passing of the torch.

“I think in a perfect world I would love to step out of the ring, and kind of just pass the torch onto my son. You know a lot of people talk about the possible turn, and father vs. son. For me, it would mean much more to take my mask off and say, ‘Here. It’s your time. I’m stepping away. Continue with this. Write it.'”

Rey and Domink are currently together as a tag team and even the SnackDown Tag Team Championship earlier this year. With almost every team that has paired up in the WWE eventually paring ways violently, it is very unlikely that Rey will have his wish but we never know. We will just have to wait until Dominik is ready to step up on his own.

