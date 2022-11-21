“I Think You’re a F***ing Loser” – AEW World Champion MJF Opens Up on Kanye West, Kyrie Irving and Antisemitism

Kanye West and Kyrie Irving are in the news for their seemingly antisemitic sentiments. They recently made comments that have opened up conversations regarding the prejudice against Jewish people and the way they’ve been treated. This has sparked debate across the country with quite a number of people on both sides of the fence. Unsurprisingly, newly crowned AEW World Champion MJF is firmly on the side opposite to Kyrie and Kanye.

MJF who is a Jew himself, was very clear regarding what he thought of the two and everyone that supported them. During a conversation with Barstool’s “Pardon My Take,” he spelled his thoughts out loud so there was no confusion regarding it.

MJF opens up on Kanye West, Kyrie Irving and antisemitism

“I think Kyrie and Kanye are… interesting,” MJF said. “I think their beliefs are interesting, and by interesting, I mean f***ed up, and if anybody condones it, I think you’re a f***ing loser.”

Despite his feelings towards the rapper, MJF added that he was open to wrestling him inside the squared circle. He also noted that the feelings of antisemitism always existed in the United States but was now in the open following Kanye West’s disparaging remarks.

“I feel like antisemitism has always been rampant, but it’s never been spoken about in the news… [Kanye] brought into light the fact that there are so many people out there who violently hate Jews,” MJF claimed.

MJF is the new AEW World Champion

In the early days of AEW, almost everyone guessed who the first three AEW World Champions were going to be. Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega were earmarked as the first three to have a go at the title. Hangman Page was another who everyone knew would enter the world title picture eventually.

MJF was seen as one for the future. His talent was obvious to everyone. However, no one would have imagined he would capture the audiences in the way he did and as quickly as he has.

With the way MJF has been cheered for by the audience, it was only a matter of time before he was given a crack at the world title.

That time came at the recently concluded Full Gear when he beat Jon Moxley to become the youngest person to win the championship, although he needed a little help from Regal. Regardless, the 26-year-old is now at the pinnacle of promotion and holds one of the most sought-after prizes in the business.

