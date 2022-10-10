“Kanye West Calling Jewish People Horrifying Doesn’t Shock Me” – Jewish Wrestler MJF Lashes Out at Kayne West for Making Anti-Semitic Remarks

AEW superstar MJF recently took to Twitter to express his rage over the anti-Jew statements made by famous rapper Kayne West.

Popular rapper and producer, Kayne West, created a huge debate recently after making some antisemitic remarks against Jews. He has accused the Jewish community of blackballing people who resist their agenda. When the whole dispute caught the attention of AEW superstar MJF, he decided to respond and made a tweet full of rage.

A few days back, The Rapper’s Insta handle was banned after he shared some screenshots of his chat with fellow rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. He made claims about using that chat as an example to show Jews that he cannot be influenced or threatened.

Kayne West did not stop there; he then took to Twitter and targeted the Jewish community there. He fired shots at them saying he will be going on Death Con 3 against the community. Although the tweet and the account of West were taken off the platform, AEW’s Two Year Vet took the matter into his own hands for a while.

MJF called out Kayne West and also slammed society for not addressing antisemitism

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a.k.a MJF, is well-known for his straightforward attitude and honest opinions. So, being a Jew himself, he could not take the bizarre accusations from Kayne West against his community. He took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment.

The AEW superstar stated that he isn’t surprised to see Kayne West making defaming comments against Jews. However, what shocks him the most is how as a society we have addressed antisemitism so less. MJF wrote:

“Kanye West calling Jewish people horrifying doesn’t shock me. What shocks me is how little was as a society talk about antisemitism.

To put things into perspective. Slavery was very recent and the plight of POC is still rampant.

End of slavery – 1865

End of Holocaust – 1945″

He also lashed out at the fans but deleted the tweet eventually

MJF’s response to Kayne West gained a lot of attention on the internet but some fans criticized him for being ‘Out of Character’. However, that did not stop the Jewish wrestler from taking his stand against the bizarre accusations. He responded to the trolls by saying that he never plays a character. MJF stated that he’s a Jew and is angry which everybody should be.

In a threat of tweets, the AEW superstar slammed Kayne West and the trolls but due to constant antisemitic comments, he deleted the Tweet saying he is done with Twitter.

This was really poor judgment and makes him look so lame. Politics aside, MJF has an amazing opportunity to use his platform for more than a public diary for whining. You bring nothing positive from whining. Think before you tweet and do more/better 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6oLvWs2cw8 — GOC (@GOC_Wrestling) October 9, 2022

Anyway, despite Kayne West getting banned from social media, he is getting a lot of heat from fans and celebs. And with his friends and foes turning against him together, it appears he might find himself in deep trouble this time.

