Anushka Sharma daughter video: Virat Kohli’s 64th ODI half-century gets cheered by Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika

During the third ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, former India captain Virat Kohli has scored his 64th ODI half-century.

Coming in to bat at his usual batting position of No. 3 in the fifth over, Kohli shuffled across towards his off-stump to play a glorious flick off the first delivery he faced by Lungi Ngidi for a boundary.

Kohli, who has both been beaten and has played and miss at Newlands today, is still looking in sublime touch en route to an elusive 71st international century. If the right-hand batter manages to reach the three-figure mark, it will be for the first time since November 2019 at the highest level.

Kohli, who played a second fiddle in a 98-run partnership for the second wicket alongside veteran opening batter Shikhar Dhawan (61), will have to do heavy lifting for the rest of the innings especially after India have lost Dhawan and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (0) in the same over.

It was on the penultimate delivery of the 25th over that Kohli ran a single South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo to complete his half-century. Kohli’s innings was celebrated by wife and actor Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika Kohli from the stands which ended up becoming a source of amazement for fans.

