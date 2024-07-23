Aaron Judge Reveals 3 New Yankees Clubhouse DJs as His Playlist Wears Thin, Including One Veteran Choice

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is facing a challenge- a playlist that is not hitting the notes just like the team’s recent slump. To keep the clubhouse atmosphere lively, Judge has made a wise move by bringing in three DJs. But the twist is one of his picks is a veteran team member.

In a recent appearance on the Casa De Klub podcast, Judge, who earned the title of 2022 AL MVP, revealed how game flights, especially after winning streaks, bring an extra level of excitement. Particularly, the downtime during the travel days is upbeat. It’s these moments when the team gets into spirits by playing tunes, dancing in the aisles and truly enjoying the victory.

While Judge remains at the helm as the DJ for the team, he values the outlook that guest DJs provide. He mentions there are times when he finds himself stuck playing the handful of playlists over and over again- so having others step in with their music choices brings a refreshing change.

As per Judge, fellow Yankees teammates like Giancarlo Stanton, Marcus Stroman, and Alex Verdugo have brought much-needed variety to the mix with their song selections.

“There are times when I’ve played the same eight playlists for eight days in a row. I just need a little shuffle. When somebody else comes in, they can mix it up and play their own jams. Stanton has some good tracks. Recently, Marcus Stroman and Verdugo had good mixes too.”

For the reigning captain, music plays a key role in creating a positive environment. When he first joined the major leagues, he noticed a lack of pregame music, unlike the culture in Triple-A. To cultivate that lively spirit in the Yankees, he introduced a mix of genres like 70s music, soul, reggaeton, and hip hop.

When asked about his current musical preferences, Aaron Judge mentions that he’s been enjoying Future’s latest album but still has a soft spot for Drake. Shifting the conversation to Judge’s second AL MVP race, he is currently leading the mid-season poll by a huge margin.

Aaron Judge Dominates the MVP Poll

In the mid-season MVP poll, Aaron Judge is the top candidate in the American League. Judge has convincingly clinched the leading position by securing 38 out of 41 first-place votes, according to Brent Maguire’s poll of MLB.com analysts. The remaining three votes went to Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles who is in second place.

Speaking of which, Judge’s performance this season has been exceptional. After a slow start, he has bounced back with .357/.479/.815 batting line and 28 home runs since May 1, 2024.

Despite facing competition from potential MVP contenders, Judge’s statistics and recent form, make him a clear favorite for the mid-season MVP award. That being said, it’s crucial to understand that a substantial portion of the season still lies ahead.

The dynamics could change due to injuries, performance slumps, or a standout run from another player. Moreover, while Judge is delivering MVP-level performances, the New York Yankees haven’t exactly been dominating. This might sway voters who value a player’s impact on the team’s achievements.