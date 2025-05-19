Childhood Pinstripes Fan Karl-Anthony Towns Spotted at Yankee Stadium Days Before Eastern Conference Finals

May 23, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

After a complete thrashing of the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to earn a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, Karl-Anthony Towns was seen enjoying himself out and about in NY. The big man was spotted on the Jumbotron at the Yankees game and got a massive standing ovation when he was shown. It’s a team KAT has been a fan of since he was a kid.

That’s right, just days before the Eastern Conference Finals, and only a few days after beating the Celtics, Towns stayed active and attended a professional baseball game in the Bronx. He’s a well-known Yankees fan and took full advantage of his access to good seats to watch players like Aaron Judge perform.

So far, Towns has made a massive impact for the Knicks these playoffs. He’s averaging almost 20 points, 11 rebounds, and just about 2 steals + blocks per game. KAT is filling the role of the big man that the Knicks were missing last postseason when Mitchell Robinson was injured. Plus, with Robinson healthy now, having a guy like that to back up Towns has been crucial.

In a way, KAT was destined to end up back in New York. He was born in Edison, New Jersey, which is just an hour’s drive from the city. As a kid, he was a massive Yankees fan and watched them a ton. Towns carried that fandom over into his adult life as well. He’s been spotted doing postgame interviews and such, wearing Yankees gear from time to time.

Towns even got to throw out the first pitch for the team in May of 2023.

Furthermore, Towns once named Yankee Stadium as one of his top-5 places to visit in New York. Although he did mention that the old Yankee Stadium was where he established his roots as a fan. Still, the new stadium is beautiful, and he enjoys the newer, updated features.

It all goes to show that Towns is a die-hard Yankees fan through and through. He isn’t a bandwagoner who hopped on board after a World Series run last season. No, KAT loves this team. So much so that he would recommend a visit to the stadium in a city with some of the most magnificent activities to offer.

It’s all fun and games for Towns today. But in two days, it’s going to be go-time. The Knicks haven’t been in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000. And waiting for them is the Indiana Pacers, the team that bounced them out of the playoffs last year. In that series, the Knicks held a 3-2 lead but lost the final two games heartbreakingly.

But now, with Towns, the Knicks are a different team. He gives them that toughness edge and that competitive fire that so few hold within them. If the Pacers think they can just walk into the series and handle a team they once did, they should think again. Towns is going to give the Knicks a way better chance than before.