Aaron Judge Reveals His Most Valued Hitting Stat, and It’s Not the Traditional Batting Average

The war of words about MLB statistics is never-ending among fans and players. Is it the on-base percentage, batting average, launch angle, home runs, or RBIs that hold the spot? Speaking of which, the Yankees star, Aaron Judge shares his perspective on the most important hitting stat.

Taking to Casa De Klub, Judge highlights one of the crucial hitting statistics is the ability to drive in runs (RBIs).

“I’ve always felt like RBIs are a skill. To drive somebody in is a skill. When the crowd’s getting into it, it’s a pressure situation, and the pitcher’s really locking in because it’s second and third with two outs. He doesn’t want to give up these two runs because he’s got a one-run lead.”

Judge further said that it was a skill to be able to handle that situation. He noted that one wouldn’t get a pitch right down the middle. Instead, he explained that one would be getting those pitches on the edges, those tight pitches. He added that the umpire might call one off the plate and that one just never knew what was going to happen.

Moreover, Judge feels that RBIs should not be underestimated. It demands both expertise and mental resilience to thrive in those instances when the crowd is roaring and the game’s fate hangs in uncertainty. He contends that a hitter’s value to the team is proved through their ability to consistently bring in runs.

To further back his opinion on RBIs, Judge points out the importance of having players like Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto who can handle pressure situations during their at-bats.

Recalling moments when Verdugo faced late-game scenarios with a runner on third and two outs in the crucial late-game scene, Judge sensed Verdugo’s capability to deliver results—an indication of the confidence and proficiency needed to shine under pressure.

He also talks about Sotos’s contributions in critical moments- hinting at at the influence these players can have on their teams. Fast forward to a week and a half after sharing his top-hitting stat, Aaron Judge has conveyed a message to the management ahead of the trade deadline.

Aaron Judge’s Call for Yankees’ Roster Upgrades

Aaron Judge reached out to the Yankees management ahead of the trade deadline and mentioned the importance of bringing in reinforcements to boost their chances in the playoffs, as per a report by NJ.com.

Turns out, during an All-Star Game interview, Judge commended the team’s strength but pointed out the necessity of filling in gaps in their roster especially with the Yankees lagging in the AL East and struggling with a 9-19 record over their last 28 games.

“We’re going to try to put ourselves in the best position. It’s the front office’s job to fill the holes where we need them. We’ve had a great group so far and we’ll take any help we can get.”

Despite standout performances by Judge and Juan Soto, there have been inconsistencies in the lineup. In light of this situation, the Yankees are looking forward to the return of injured players like Giancarlo Stanton and Jon Berti for support. Moreover, Judge pinpointed how that additional batting power is needed to strengthen their lineup for a run into October.

On another front, following a strong start by the Yankees, things took a downturn for the pitching staff as they now hold one of worst starter ERAs in MLB since mid-June. While Gerrit Cole’s comeback from injury is encouraging, struggles with starters and persistent injuries call for bolstering with a veteran arm. Moreover, despite being top-notch in the past, recent unreliability in bullpen performances calls for the need for acquisitions of relievers.

Currently, the GM, Brian Cashman is facing quite a challenge as he looks through limited options among sellers. Having said that, Judge’s message makes it clear how crucial it is for the Yankees to take urgent steps to improve their chances of clinching this season’s championship title.