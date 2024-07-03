Aaron Judge Set to Shatter Own Record? Bullish MLB Insiders Project 65 Home Runs in 2024

Aaron Judge made history with his outstanding performance at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. He surpassed Roger Maris’ 1961 record of 61 HRs in the American League by smashing a total of 62 home runs. Apart from his home run tally, Judge’s overall offensive numbers were truly exceptional. In recognition of his season, Judge was unanimously chosen as the American League’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). Also, he secured his Silver Slugger Award for being the top offensive player at his position in the league.

Now, in the ongoing MLB season, Aaron Judge is again showing a standout performance for the Yankees. With a tally of 32 home runs, leading all players in Major League Baseball, Judge has shown incredible power-hitting ability. Many of his homers have soared beyond the 400-foot mark.

Well, Aaron Judge is not just hitting home runs, he is also maintaining a batting average of .321, placing him in the top ranks among American League hitters. Moreover, he can win another MVP award if he continues to perform at this level.

Despite a tough start due to an injury during spring training, Judge has bounced back strongly with 14 homers in May and 11 (and counting) in June. One key factor contributing to Judges’ season is the lineup protection offered by Juan Soto who bats before him. His presence has made pitchers approach Judge cautiously to avoid dealing with Sotos’s powerful hitting. This strategy involving the Dominican star has worked well for A-Judge for taking advantage of pitching situations.

Currently, MLB Analysts anticipate that based on Judge’s pace and support from Soto, he could be on track to break his record from 2022. Former MLB player turned analyst, Sean Casey predicts that Aaron Judge will surpass his 62-homer season in 2022 when discussing it on MLB Central.

“He’s turning 65 this year folks,” mentioned Casey taking into account the factors discussed earlier.

Will Aaron Judge top his 62-homer season in 2022? “He’s gonna hit 65 this year, guys.” – @TheMayorsOffice on #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/WFSB9zFsj7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 2, 2024

If we compare the 2022 and 2024 MLB seasons considering the first 86 games, here’s how Aaron Judge is projected to perform:

Aaron Judge’s Statistics in 2022:

Average: .283

Home Runs: 30

RBI: 65

On-Base Percentage: .361

Slugging Percentage: .610

wRC+: 171 (171% better than league average)

Aaron Judge’s Statistics 2024:

Average: .316

Home Runs: 31

RBI: 82

On-Base Percentage: .436

Slugging Percentage: .708

wRC+: 214

This indicates that Judge is currently on track for hitting 58 home runs, driving 154 runs, and achieving an fWAR of 11.1 in 2024.

Aaron Judge isn’t just known for his on-field powers. He also equally excels at handling off-field incidents involving the New York Yankees. For example, recently he dealt with a situation involving Gleyber Torres and Marcus Stroman with grace.

Aaron Judge and Marcus Stroman’s Secret Dugout Discussion After Heated Moment with Gleyber Torres

During a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 29, pitcher Marcus Stroman became agitated after a play and shouted at his teammate Gleyber Torres in the dugout. In the very next moment, cameras caught Aaron Judge approaching Stroman.

In light of this event, it was initially thought to be Judge confronting Stroman about his outburst. However, it was later clarified by Stroman himself that Judge approached him to calm him down and apologize. Apparently, Judge thought that his mistake in playing the first ball of the inning led to Stroman’s frustration.

As a new captain, Aaron Judge has time and again shown great maturity, Undeniably, he is a valuable asset in the Bronx, on and off the field.