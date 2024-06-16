Alex Cora’s 2025 Destination: You’ll Never Guess the Blockbuster Move This MLB Insider Predicted for Red Sox’s Skipper

Apr 5, 2024;Apr 5, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) checks on Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (43) after he was hit by a pitch during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The trade, in December 2023 that moved Alex Verdugo to the Yankees in exchange for three pitchers- Greg Weissert, Richard Fitts, and Nicholas Judice, hasn’t exactly been a home run for the Red Sox. Verdugo has been a standout player in the Yankees jersey. And now, the recent reports on the Alex Cora trade suggest that the Red Sox might lose their another main man to the Yankees.

The Red Sox had hoped to strengthen their pitching staff with the three prospects. While Greg Weissert has shown promise coming out of the bullpen, it’s still uncertain how Fitts and Judice will perform since they have yet to reach the leagues.

It’s too early to declare whether the Red Sox came out on top or not in this trade. However, given Verdugo’s contributions to the Yankees compared to the potential of the young pitchers it seems like a risky move that hasn’t quite paid off just yet.

Adding a twist to the situation is that Red Sox manager Alex Cora is currently under contract until 2025 with a club option, for 2026. Rumors have been circulating that the Yankees might consider pursuing him if he becomes available.

Cora is a champion manager leading the Red Sox to a World Series victory, in 2018. The Yankees are always on the hunt for that winning edge. Thus, Cora might just be what they need. If the Red Sox aren’t in contention come 2025 and Cora expresses a desire to move on they could opt to trade him for promising prospects or draft picks.

During the Foul Territory Show, Senior Insider Ken Rosenthal and Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo shared some insights.

Ken Rosenthal assumed a scenario of Alex Cora joining either the Yankees or Dodgers once his current contract with the Red Sox concludes. He highlights Cora’s successful history making him an appealing option for these teams. Rosenthal suggests that if the Yankees fall short of reaching the World Series, they might contemplate swapping Aaron Boone for Cora, who offers a perspective and established leadership.

“Firstly I’m keeping Boston in consideration here. It’s not out of the question that Alex Cora will continue with the Red Sox year ” expressed Cora. “There are teams, on my radar that could have openings if things don’t go as planned. By teams I mean big ones.”

Whereas, Boston beat writer Chris Cotillo Chris thinks that Alex Cora is considering positions with the Dodgers and Yankees. If these teams don’t perform well in the playoffs they might consider changing managers despite their success. Chris also sees the Phillies as an option due to Cora’s connection with Dave Neosi.

Talking about Aaron Boone, he finds himself in a situation where winning is important. His overall winning percentage, with the Yankees, has been solid leading them to playoff appearances.

This year, the Yankees face high expectations to win the World Series, especially given their relatively weak division. Even if they don’t clinch the title, a strong performance, in the playoffs might be enough to keep Boone in his role. However, if they falter, with an exit from the playoffs Boone’s job could be on the line.

Alex Cora is being considered as a candidate for positions and the Dodgers could be one of his options. With his contract ending with the Red Sox this season he will soon become a free agent.

The Dodgers are known for their pursuit of excellence. Adding someone like Cora who has a winning record could be very attractive to them especially if they are looking for leadership.

Cora has previous experience playing for the Dodgers earlier in his career. Both Cora and the Dodgers have histories of success and may share goals in building championship-caliber teams.

Notable trades between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox

1. 1919- Babe Ruth

The trade took place on December 26, 1919. The Red Sox decided to sell Babe Ruth to the Yankees for an amount of $100,000 because the team owner, Harry Frazee decided to manage payroll more effectively.

This move had consequences for the Red Sox franchise. Babe Ruth flourished with the Yankees setting home run records and leading them to World Series wins. Meanwhile, the Red Sox suffered a championship drought for 86 years.

2. 2023- Greg Allen

In contrast to the Babe Ruth trade the 2023 transaction involving Greg Allen moving from Boston to New York was a relatively minor deal within minor league circles.

The trade involving Allen was influenced by a stipulation, in his contract that mandated the Red Sox to either promote him to the majors or trade him if another team offered a guaranteed roster spot. The Yankees in need of outfield depth took advantage of this. Acquired Allen by giving up a young pitcher.

3. 2023-Alex Verdugo:

Regarding the December 2023 trade that sent Alex Verdugo to the Yankees, it was quite significant. The Red Sox traded the 27-year outfielder to their rivals in exchange for three-handed pitchers, Greg Weissert, Richard Fitts, and Nicholas Judice.

This swap between the long-time foes, the Red Sox and Yankees stood out. Boston’s goal is to strengthen their pitching resources in the farm system while freeing up space in the outfield that was previously dominated by-handed hitters. On the other hand, the Yankees were looking for a left-handed hitter, which made Verdugo a good fit for them. Verdugo had come to Boston as part of a trade that involved sending Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in February 2020 and had since become an important player, from that transaction.