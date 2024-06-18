MLB Insider Backtracks on Teams Pursuing Alex Cora, Floats Odd “Year Off” Theory

Aug 20, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) argues over a called third strike in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Red Sox achieved a record against New York Yankees which was not seen since 1915. The team managed to steal nine bases from their opponents- and secured a 9-3 win to enjoy a 2-1 lead in the series against their rivals. The recent performances make it clear it that Alex Cora is shaping an identity for the Red Sox by relying on a speed-oriented strategy.

However, Cora is heading into the last year of his contract. How he performs this season will likely impact talks about an extension with the Red Sox. The front office of the Red Sox led by Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow seems open to extending Cora’s contract based on how the team has done under his guidance.

Now, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has stirred up some discussion about what lies for Cora after 2024. While some think he might attract interest from teams like the Yankees, Dodgers, or Cardinals’, past controversies and strained relationships with front offices could stand in his way. Rosenthal even suggests that Cora could consider taking a break from managing after this season.

“He(Alex Cora) might not even want to manage next year. He is a guy who has talked a lot about his family in recent times, always actually… It’s conceivable he could take a year off. It’s conceivable that he could go to the front office. There are a number of ways that he can go,” said Ken.

Further, he made it clear how Alex might not join the Yankees, Dodgers, and Cardinals as per his previous analysis. It is because, in 2017, the Red Sox coach was managing the Houston Astros when the sign-stealing scandal took place. And, six years ago, the Yankees and the Dodgers played against the H-town in the postseason. Thus, the lingering controversies related to these MLB teams can discourage Cora from making any moves.

Ken Rosenthal’s latest perspective makes so much sense as Cora has been talking about the importance of family lately. All the other factors will also 100% matter before Cora starts looking for the perfect team. Apart from backtracking from his previous analysis, the MLB insider predicted another team that Alex Cora could find suitable.

Ken Rosenthal Suggests Shift to Toronto Blue Jays for Alex Cora

Ken Rosenthal has also hinted at a move to the Toronto Blue Jays for Alex Cora. Apparently, he is considering his managerial record notably leading the Red Sox to a World Series win in 2018. With ties to Puerto Rico, Cora is seen as a sought-after candidate for teams in need of leadership.

“And there’s another team on the East Coast, which is important to Cora because it’s closer to Puerto Rico, his home, than obviously a team like the Dodgers. That team on the East Coast is the Toronto Blue Jays… So, Toronto, I guess, would be a possibility, though,” said Rosenthal.

The 2024 MLB season is on in full swing! Ultimately, the team’s rest of the season’s performance will determine whether Alex Cora stays in the Boston Red Sox or explore other opportunities in free agency.