Derek Jeter Betrays Pinstripes with Bold World Series Pick, While A-Rod And Big Papi Defend Home Turf

Oct 27, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; FOX MLB host Kevin Burkhardt with analysts and former players Alex Rodriguez (left), David Ortiz and Derek Jeter before game one of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Midsummer Classic grabbed headlines for all the right reasons. But the real excitement kicked in after the MLB All-Star Game. During Fox Sports’ post-game show, New York Yankees Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter, surprised everyone by making bold predictions for the Fall Classic that went beyond the Bronx.

When asked about his World Series pick, Jeter renowned for his loyalty to the Yankees, stepped out of his comfort zone. Looking at the MLB teams’ standings, he confidently named the Philadelphia Phillies for the coveted World Series run. He even predicted a face-off between the Phillies and the Baltimore Orioles.

“Philadelphia Phillies are the best team in baseball. I think the Phillies go to the World Series and I think they’re going to be facing the Baltimore Orioles,” shared Jeter. A-Rod has Yankees over Dodgers as his World Series pick Jeter has the Orioles representing the AL but losing to the Phillies pic.twitter.com/u3feVTLmJw — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 17, 2024

Moreover, Jeter complimented the Orioles’ strong minor league system and potential impactful trades as reasons for their possible World Series success. While he sees Baltimore making it to the World Series, he ultimately believes that the championship will belong to the Phillies.

In contrast, Alex Rodriguez, Jeter’s ex-Yankees teammate took a more nostalgic approach with his prediction. Putting his trust in the Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, A-Rod foresaw a game-changing trade deadline move by the team that would lead to a win for his beloved team.

“Not so fast, Captain. This is based on Brian Cashman having a huge trade deadline moment, maybe a big move or two, Poppy.”

Next, the Boston Red Sox veteran, David Ortiz aka Big Papi expressed his belief in his former team’s capability to stage a comeback and take home the championship title. Big Papi also referred to a discussion with a Red Sox official and hinted at player acquisitions that could bolster their pursuit of a championship.

“We’re gonna get the Phillies at their house. We’re gonna finish them off.”

Despite the recent slump, the Dodgers retain their position as frontrunners for the World Series title as reported by FOX Sports on July 16. Trailing closely behind are the Phillies and Yankees with Jeter’s underdog pick being the Orioles who boast a stacked farm system.

Other contenders in contention include the Braves, Guardians, Twins, Astros, Brewers and Red Sox. Teams like the Royals, Diamondbacks, and Padres face odds for success. Meanwhile, the LA Angels, Rockies, and Athletics have to work harder for their winning chances. Switching focus to the fun side of the All-Star events, rookie All-Star Elly De La Cruz experienced a special moment featuring Derek Jeter.

Elly De La Cruz’s Memorable Meeting with Derek Jeter

Cincinnati Reds’ young phenom, Elly De La Cruz recently shared a heartwarming exchange with his childhood idol, Derek Jeter during the 2024 MLB All-Star Game week. As the first-time All-Star was being interviewed at the Fox Sports desk, the 22-year-old shortstop expressed his admiration for Derek Jeter by referring to him as his “favorite player growing up.”

This moment between Elly De La Cruz and Derek Jeter is awesome pic.twitter.com/oPZbciWxvi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 15, 2024

And, in the next moment, his idol Jeter reached out across the desk and shook his hand. And the reaction from De La Cruz was truly priceless! Just picture being a young MLB player and mentioning your hero and then having them beside you! Priceless, right? This goes to show how impactful these baseball legends can be to the next generation of MLB superstars.