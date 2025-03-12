So where is Derek Jeter? For so many years he was easy to find. From 1995 to 2014 at this time of year he’d be in Florida getting ready for another Yankee season in pursuit of another Yankee world series win.

During those years you could find him on those other pages in the New York daily tabloids. The bachelor finding his way to dating the likes of singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, model Vida Guerra, former Miss Universe Lara Dutta and others.

Busy after Retirement

Jeter retired after the 2014 season and helped start up the players tribune. it was billed as “a new media platform that will present the unfiltered voice of professional athletes, bringing fans closer to the games they love than ever before.”

In 2017, it looked as though Jeter had found something that would keep him busy for a long time. He joined the group purchasing the Miami Marlins and though Jeter’s investment was only 4%, he was installed as CEO and entrusted with the day-to-day operations of the team.

The Marlins enjoyed only one bright spot in his time there as they made the post season in the pandemic shortened season in 2020. They were non competitive in his other years there and he gave it all up in 2022. And he’s been pretty quiet since.

Bearded Instagram post

While Jeter has stayed out of the limelight, appearing as a FOX MLB studio analyst during the post season, he had a little tongue in cheek laugh at himself with this picture posted on his Instagram.

Titled ‘new rules’, Jeter gave us a look at what he might have looked like if the Yankees allowed beards in his day, something they will be allowing for the first time in decades this season.

Right now he’s on the down low, helping the baseball community around his home in Florida.

Wholesome advice from The Captain. ⚾💙 We were so happy to partner with Derek Jeter and the Turn 2 Foundation for a wonderful afternoon with the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/dyNMNYUaOv — Play Ball (@PlayBall) March 9, 2025

Jeter married model Hannah Davis in 2016 and they’ve had four children together, vertainly that would keep you busy. But as far as what’s the next big thing for Derek Jeter? He’s not saying.