“He’s Not Juan Soto”: Why Teams Aren’t Rushing to Acquire White Sox Slugger According to MLB Insider

Jul 2, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB trade deadline is coming up soon. Even though a talented player like Chicago White Sox’s center fielder, Luis Robert Jr. would usually draw a lot of interest, his trade talks haven’t been as big as star players like Juan Soto. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal breaks down why Robert, despite his skills, isn’t sparking the same level of trade-related headlines.

Taking to Foul Territory, Rosenthal points out that the main reason for this difference is Robert’s background and performance history. Unlike Soto, who was healthy and younger during his trading period with an impressive career track record, Robert hasn’t reached that same level of consistent excellence. Rosenthal says-

“They’re not getting Soto-level price for Luis Robert. He is not Juan Soto—that’s the main reason right there.”

Shifting to the financial side of things, Rosenthal discusses Robert’s contract details. Although there are concerns about affordability, Robert’s contract is quite reasonable. His contract includes $12.5 million this year, $15 million next year, and two club options at $20 million each for the following years. However, the real challenge is to stay healthy and play consistently.

Since coming from his injury on June 4, Robert has been struggling to perform at his best. Rosenthal highlights that Robert’s batting average since his return stands at .229 with a .315 on-base percentage—falling below what was expected. Despite his OPS standing at 780, which’s mainly due to his nine home runs rather than consistent hitting, there are concerns about Luis Robert’s performance.

Moreover, Rosenthal discusses the trade landscape for the White Sox-noting that while they have trade assets, like Crochet, Fetti, and Fam; Robert presents a complex situation. Teams may hesitate to invest in him without proper evidence of sustained success. That’s fair enough!

Furthermore, Rosenthal suggests there is a 40% chance of Robert being traded. Any potential deal would require a team to be highly motivated by his potential despite inconsistencies.

While teams would need to make an offer to meet the White Sox’s demands, Rosenthal hints that it might not match the magnitude of the Soto trade but should still be significant. Considering the impact of a trade involving Luis Robert, which team do you believe would benefit most from adding him to their roster?

Which MLB Teams Could Strike Gold with a Luis Robert Trade?

Luis Robert Jr. can likely help the Philadelphia Phillies to become a top contender in this ongoing MLB season and in the future. His impressive offensive performance with a 119 wRC+ surpasses the average for center fielders in the league by far. This would greatly benefit the Phillies, especially considering their ranking of 26th in wRC+ at 72 for center fielders.

Shifting focus from his batting abilities to his fielding skills, Robert stands out as a defender (Gold Glove win in 2020)with his statistics such as outs, above average and runs prevented. Unlike players known primarily for their defense, Robert is top-notch when it comes to both on the field and at-bat.

Robert’s contract provides three years of team control with affordable options. At 27 years old, he is entering his prime years which makes him a valuable long-term asset for the Philadelphia Phillies. While there are previous injury-related about him, his age and stamina suggest a healthier future ahead of the White Sox’s slugger.

Despite the cost involved in acquiring him – which may include trading top prospect Aidan Miller – Roberts’s proven talent and untapped potential make him a worthwhile investment for securing the team’s future success.