Can The White Sox Actually Be Worse?

You would think that when you lose more games than any team in modern baseball history that things couldn’t get worse, think again. The 2024 Chicago White Sox went one better than the expansion Mets of 1962 by losing one hundred and twenty-one times.

The sixty-two Mets improved by eleven wins in 1963. The almost as bad 2003 Tigers lost one hundred and nineteen times and they had an even greater improvement, shaving twenty nine losses from that total the following year. Right now the White Sox don’t seem likely to get better next season.

White Sox Best Pitcher is gone

The White Sox of 2025 will definitely be weaker in the starting rotation. They traded their best righthander Erick Fedde to St Louis at last year’s trade deadline. This off season saw the team trade their best pitcher, lefthander Garret Crochet to Boston.

Eight years after the White Sox traded Chris Sale to the Red Sox, they’re hoping for more than Yoán Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe, and Víctor Díaz delivered to the Pale Hose after that deal.

It’s also possible that the best hitter on the team might not be there by opening day. Luis Robert Jr. easily had the worst year of his career. Coming off a thirty-eight homer 2023, all of his numbers cratered. His OPS+ dropped from 130 to an under league average 87.

Young talent on the way

Chris Getz, who took over the GM position in 2023 will have plenty of talent to work with in the next few years with a chance to add more if he trades Robert.

A quick look at the top prospects list shows a bevy of impressive future hopefuls in the White Sox system. No fewer than six in MLB’s top sixty. That starts with another Sale/Crochet type who could front a rotation in 6′ 9″ twenty-one year old lefty Noah Schultz at number sixteen overall .

Next up is catcher Kyle Teel (22) at #25, the top name to come back in the Crochet deal. He hopes to be the starter this season.

Other names to watch out for: Another lefthander in Hagen Smith has yet to reach AA. There are two other hitting prospects on the cusp of the majors in twenty two year old shortstop Colson Montgomery and Edgar Quero (21), another catcher.

A little farther down the line but also highly respected, also from the Crochet trade is twenty-one year old Braden Montgomery (21).

Prospects don’t always pan out as the Sale trade shows so these guys are not a sure thing but even if they are it’s going to be another long slog for White Sox fans in 2025.