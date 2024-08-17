“I Can Get Anybody Out”: Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow Rejects Idea of Intentionally Walking Aaron Judge, Challenges Recent Baseball Convention

Aug 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is making headlines for his opinions on walking batters, especially, Yankees superstar, Aaron Judge. During a chat on Chris Rose Sports, Glasnow showed his disapproval of walking any batter regardless of their abilities.

Glasnow firmly believes in his ability to face hitters like Judge without resorting to intentional walks, saying:

“I think the mentality while I’m pitching is like, I can get anybody out.”

While Glasnow understands the value of walking a batter like Judge to avoid potential game-changing moments, he prefers taking on the challenge head-on.

It’s a fact that even elite hitters fail to hit seven out of ten times. Although this statistic applies to all batters, Judge’s recent performance has been outstanding.

The reigning AL MVP has been on a historic streak by hitting his 301st home run last night after the Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0. With less than a month left in the season, he is also inching closer to breaking his single-season home run record of 62 and possibly setting a new American League record.

Tyler Glasnow doesn’t like intentionally walking anybody, even Aaron Judge “I think, I can get anybody out.” pic.twitter.com/UbSHI7jBdY — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) August 16, 2024

Glasnow’s remarks mirror the feelings of some pitchers who prefer testing their abilities against top-notch batters than resorting to calculated moves like intentional walks.

Nevertheless, considering Judge’s current form, Glasnow’s view may cast doubt on those opposing the Yankees’ leader. It’s worth noting that Glasnow is currently grappling with challenges as he’s on the 15-day injured list due to elbow tendonitis.

Dodgers’ ace hits the injury list

Glasnow has been sidelined for 15 days due, to right elbow tendonitis, starting this Friday. This is his second time in the IL 2024 MLB season.

Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts confirmed that an MRI showed no damage to his elbow and expects Glasnows to return following the recovery period.

Glasnow has shown a solid performance in his debut season with the Dodgers- boasting a 9-6 record and a 3.49 ERA across 22 starts. He has achieved a best of 168 strikeouts in 134 innings by limiting opponents to a.190 batting average.

Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in December, he secured his All-Star selection in July. In his game against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Glasnow pitched seven innings and conceded two runs on 98 pitches but did not contribute to the outcome.

To replace Glasnow in the pitching rotation, Justin Wrobleski was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers. Wrobleski is slated to take the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.