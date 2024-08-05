mobile app bar

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

“I Should Be Embarrassed “: Former Manager Rips White Sox Leadership to Shreds Amid Historic 20-Loss Debacle

Ozzie Guillén, Pedro Grifol | Image Credits- USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox faced a terrible loss on Sunday which marks their 20th consecutive defeat. This disappointing streak is the longest in MLB’s 36 years of history and is just one loss away from tying the American League record.

In response to this struggle, former White Sox manager, Ozzie Guillén critiqued the team’s current manager, Pedro Grifol’s performance and pointed out his dismal record of 88-188, which puts him 100 games below .500 since taking on the role.

Additionally, Guillén felt a sense of bitterness when comparing Grifol’s time as a manager to his career with the White Sox. He wondered if he was truly a bad manager as people believed, while expressing regret over the team’s decision to not rehire him in 2022.

Considering the White Sox’s present condition, Guillén, during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago, jokingly mentioned:

“I gotta go to a psychologist tomorrow… A few years ago, I was happy, man. Now, I’m bitter and weird… Because I don’t think I was a bad manager, but they picked Pedro in front of me… I was like, ‘God, I’m this bad?’” 

It is quite clear from Ozzie’s words that he faced self-doubt after being overlooked for the managerial position by the White Sox in 2022 despite his past success of leading the team to a World Series victory in 2005.

Furthermore, Ozzie revealed how he kept wondering if he was “this bad” while managing  Tiburones de La Guaira of the Venezuela League, who won their first championship in 38 years under the former MLB shortstop. Then, on seeing how the White Sox were doing, he was “embarrassed more than anything.”

For the unversed, the White Sox have become the first team to experience a 20-game losing streak since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles making them just the seventh team in MLB history to face such a challenging period. Having said that, the team’s ongoing losses make them one of the worst teams in major league history.

White Sox Might Be the Worst Team Baseball Has Ever Seen

While their current win-loss record and recent series of losses are undeniably one of the worst, declaring which team holds the title of being the “worst ever” involves taking into account factors such, as overall performance, talent level, and the competitiveness of the league during that period.

Going by this, the Chicago White Sox’s recent record unquestionably positions them as one of the worst teams in recent memory. This season,  they have suffered 83 losses out of 110 games, including a recent slump lasting 16 games. Moreover, their winning percentage stands at a.245, which ranks among the lowest in history and potentially surpasses the infamous record set by the 1962 Mets for most losses in a season.

Despite having a few standout players, their collective performance has been lackluster in terms of hitting and defense. Plus, recent trades have made the team’s roster quite weak. 

