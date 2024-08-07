“Sleep Night and Tight”: White Sox End Record-Setting Losing Streak While Ex-Manager Breathes Sigh of Relief

The Chicago White Sox were in a nightmarish situation until they turned things around with a much-needed win. Their back-to-back losses came to an end as they finally won against Oakland Athletics with a 5-1 score. All thanks to Andrew Benintendi’s two-run homer.

On that note, former Chicago White Sox Manager, Ozzie Guillén, who previously raised concerns about the current manager’s Pedro Grifols record has now heaved a sigh of relief.

The former Venezuelan-American MLB star said, “Happiness, happiness. We can sleep nice and tight” after calling into Chuck Garfien and Frank Thomas on NBC Sports Chicago’s Post Game Live show.

“We can sleep nice and tight.” Ozzie Guillén called into the White Sox postgame show after they snapped their 21-game losing streak. (Via: @NBCSWhiteSox)pic.twitter.com/YXsJKjuP6z — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 7, 2024

Earlier, following the White Sox’s 20th defeat, Ozzie also compared Grifols’ record unfavorably to his tenure with the team. Moreover, he also took a jab at the 2015 World Series champion’s contributions as a manager and regretted not being rehired by the team in 2022.

On Sunday’s NBC Sports Chicago Post Game Live, Guillén humorously mentioned:

“I gotta go to a psychologist tomorrow… A few years ago, I was happy, man. Now, I’m bitter and weird… Because I don’t think I was a bad manager, but they picked Pedro in front of me… I was like, ‘God, I’m this bad?’”

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals 1B, Vinnie Pasquantino didn’t appear sympathetic at all towards the White Sox’s struggles.

Pasquantino holds no pity for the Chicago White Sox amid the worst slump

Before the White Sox ended their 21-game losing streak, Vinnie Pasquantino grabbed attention with his comments about the Chicago White Sox’s historic slump.

During an interview on “The Chris Rose Rotation” podcast, Pasquantino showed zero sympathy for his division rivals saying:

“It’s our job to beat every team. So, as bluntly as I can, like no, I don’t feel bad for them.”

Vinnie Pasquantino respectfully doesn’t feel bad for the White Sox pic.twitter.com/CuNk6o0piU — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) August 6, 2024

Although he expressed some understanding and the unfortunate situation of such a prolonged losing streak, in the end, he concluded that ultimately their responsibility is to defeat them.

On that note, the Royals have won 12 out of 13 games against the White Sox and this strong performance has helped them clinch the last wild-card spot in the American League.